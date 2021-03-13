China’s hopes of advancing past the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying were boosted yesterday when the Asian Football Confederation said the nation would host all the remaining Group A qualifying matches, while Taiwan face a trip to Kuwait to play their remaining three matches.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc for the Asian qualifying tournament, with the majority of matches originally rescheduled for this month pushed back to June.
Kuwait host the remaining games to be played in Group B, which also features Taiwan, Australia, Jordan and Nepal.
Iran travel to Bahrain in Group C, where the hosts are to be joined by Iraq, Hong Kong and Cambodia, while Saudi Arabia are to host Uzbekistan, Singapore, Yemen and Palestine in Group D.
Oman, Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh are to play their Group E matches alongside Qatar in Doha, while Group F leaders Japan are to host Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia.
The United Arab Emirates are to welcome Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand for Group G, while South Korea host Group H rivals Turkmenistan, Lebanon, North Korea and Sri Lanka.
The matches are scheduled to be played from May 31 to June 15.
Taiwan are bottom of Group B having lost all five of their matches so far with a minus-23 goal-difference. They are due to face Nepal, group leaders Australia and Kuwait in their remaining three matches.
Lippi’s China beat the Maldives and Guam, but drew with the Philippines and lost to Syria in their four matches, prompting the Italian to stand down in November 2019.
China are now coached by former Everton midfielder Li Tie.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the