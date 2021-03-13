Frank Vatrano on Thursday scored 2 minutes, 48 seconds into overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 to sweep their two-game series.
The Panthers scored three times in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit before Vatrano tipped in a rebounded shot from Jonathan Huberdeau to win it.
“We knew we had the momentum going in overtime and [Huberdeau] has a great chance before, and I would have lost some sleep if I didn’t bury that second one there,” Vatrano said.
Photo: AP
Patric Hornqvist, Ryan Lomberg, Owen Tippett and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers, who lost only once on a five-game road swing.
“It makes the trip home a lot more fun,” said Lomberg, who scored his first NHL goal in the third-period rally. “When you go on road trips like this, it’s a chance to come together as a group and when you take four out of five it makes it that much better.”
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two second-period goals, Patrik Laine and Max Domi also scored, while Elvis Merzlikins had 27 saves for the Blue Jackets.
“Having a 4-1 lead in the third, you can’t lose those games,” Laine said. “That’s just a fact.”
Bjorkstrand scored on a two-on-one rush off a nice feed from Domi after six minutes of the second period. Bjorkstrand struck again later in the second from the right circle after Riley Nash shoveled a pass out from the behind the net.
The Panthers had a miserable second period, managing just four shots on target, but Hornqvist’s deflection of Forsling’s shot with 4:10 left made it a one-goal game.
Laine rifled in from the left circle on a power play early in the third period. Domi slid in a shot from a sharp angle 80 seconds later for a 4-1 lead, but the Panthers rallied.
Lomberg batted a rebounded puck out of the air and past Merzlikins for his first NHL goal.
Tippett’s goal cut the lead to 4-3 and then Barkov tied the score with a wrist-shot from the right circle on a power play with 5:34 left.
“It’s a game you don’t expect to win at that stage, but I like the resiliency, I like the excitement on the bench,” Florida coach Joel Quenneville said.
Elsewhere, the Hurricanes blew away the Predators 5-1, the Bruins blanked the Rangers 4-0, the Penguins sank the Sabres 5-2, the Capitals downed the Flyers 5-3 and the Islanders showed the Devils no sympathy in a 5-3 win.
The Flames edged the Canadiens 2-1, the Red Wings soared to a 6-4 win over the Lightning, the Blackhawks outshone the Stars 4-2 and the Maple Leafs downed the Jets 4-3 in overtime.
