Last-gasp Kjaer hands AC Milan the edge

AFP, PARIS





Simon Kjaer’s last-gasp equalizer on Thursday gave AC Milan a dramatic 1-1 draw at Manchester United, handing the Italian side a great chance of reaching the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, while AS Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal cruised to the brink of the last eight.

Kjaer netted with a bullet header in the final seconds of stoppage-time of the round-of-16, first leg at Old Trafford, leveling after Amad Diallo had opened the scoring in the 50th minute with his first United goal.

“This is a great result, we played really well, showed personality and I think we dominated,” defender Kjaer told Sky Sport Italia.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, second left, scores against AC Milan in their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 first leg at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Milan called the shots early on and had two goals disallowed — Rafael Leao’s effort ruled offside and Franck Kessie’s powerful 11th-minute finish chalked off after a video assistant referee review showed that the ball had glanced off the midfielder’s arm before his shot.

Diallo’s introduction at halftime proved an inspired move from United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the 18-year-old Ivorian, bought from Atalanta BC, soon broke the deadlock.

Bruno Fernandes hit a delightful pass toward Diallo, who made an incisive run behind the Milan defense and looped a clever backward header over Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, the hosts failed to build on their lead and Milan’s intelligent play was rewarded with just seconds remaining when Kjaer powered his header past Dean Henderson.

Roma made sure it was a good night for Serie A with a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital.

Lorenzo Pellegrini prodded home the opener in the 23rd minute after latching on to Pedro’s through-ball.

Shakhtar pressed for a leveler after halftime, but quick-fire goals from Stephan El Shaarawy — his first since returning from China — and Gianluca Mancini gave Paulo Fonseca’s side a strong lead to defend in the second leg.

The win would have been particularly sweet for Fonseca, who moved to Roma from Shakhtar in 2019.

A Harry Kane brace helped Tottenham ease to a 2-0 home win over Dinamo Zagreb that continues a good run of form for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Spurs have now won their past five matches in all competitions thanks to the victory in London.

“We had some ups and downs in the season, but we come into an important period now and it is good to feel the players are ready to help the team,” Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said.

Arsenal came away from Olympiacos with a 3-1 win that all but secures their passage into the quarter-finals.

Martin Odegaard’s first Arsenal goal was canceled out by Youssef El-Arabi, but two goals in six minutes from Gabriel Magalhaes and substitute Mohamed Elneny earned the victory.

Molde’s heartening European run looks to have come to an end after a 2-0 defeat at La Liga side Granada, while Rangers are well placed to make the quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw away to Slavia Prague.

Filip Helander’s close-range finish in the first half leveled Nicolae Stanciu’s superb opener and left Steve Gerrard’s team still in the hunt for a European trophy, days after winning their first Scottish title for 10 years.

The highlight of the match was Allan McGregor’s stunning save near the end, with the Scot somehow stopping and holding on to Lukas Masopust’s thumping header, which looked destined for the bottom corner.

“I saw it a wee bit late. It’s just one of these things,” McGregor told BT Sport. “You react to it, you stick your hand out and hope it doesn’t go in, and it never, so happy days.”

Four-time European champions Ajax are almost guaranteed a place in the last eight after thumping BSC Young Boys 3-0 in Amsterdam through goals from Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey.

Villarreal also look good to make the quarters thanks to a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev.