Hashmatullah Shahidi yesterday became the first Afghanistan batsman to score a double-century in Tests as his side tormented Zimbabwe’s bowlers on the second day of the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Shahidi nudged a ball on middle and leg behind square to reach 200, prompting a long run and a roar of delight, as well as the declaration on 545-4.
Afghanistan started the day on 307-3, with Shahidi on 86 and Asghar Afghan on 106 after he scored his team’s second-ever century in their sixth Test match. Afghan briefly held his nation’s highest Test score when he went past Rahmat Shah’s 102 against Bangladesh in 2019. Afghan was dismissed for 164, LBW to the bowling of Sikandar Raza (1-79).
Photo: AFP
Zimbabwe need at least a draw to secure a series win after they win the first Test by 10 wickets inside two days last week.
In reply, Zimbabwe were 50 without loss at stumps.
SRI LANKA v WINDIES
Reuters
Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka on Wednesday was controversially dismissed for obstructing the field in the first one-day international against the West Indies in Antigua as the hosts wrapped up an eight-wicket victory.
Gunathilaka had made a fluent 55 when he defended a Kieron Pollard delivery and moved a few steps forward, before sending back batting partner Pathum Nissanka and returning to the crease himself.
Sensing a run-out opportunity, Pollard sprinted toward the ball, but retreating Gunathilaka’s heel diverted it out of reach of the West Indies captain, who appealed furiously.
Video replays suggested that Gunathilaka did not intentionally knock the ball away from Pollard.
On-field umpire Joel Wilson referred the decision to the third umpire, who said it was out.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates