Shahidi scores 200 as Afghanistan torment bowlers

Staff writer





Hashmatullah Shahidi yesterday became the first Afghanistan batsman to score a double-century in Tests as his side tormented Zimbabwe’s bowlers on the second day of the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Shahidi nudged a ball on middle and leg behind square to reach 200, prompting a long run and a roar of delight, as well as the declaration on 545-4.

Afghanistan started the day on 307-3, with Shahidi on 86 and Asghar Afghan on 106 after he scored his team’s second-ever century in their sixth Test match. Afghan briefly held his nation’s highest Test score when he went past Rahmat Shah’s 102 against Bangladesh in 2019. Afghan was dismissed for 164, LBW to the bowling of Sikandar Raza (1-79).

Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka, left, and Kieron Pollard of the West Indies react during their ODI in North Sound, Antigua, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe need at least a draw to secure a series win after they win the first Test by 10 wickets inside two days last week.

In reply, Zimbabwe were 50 without loss at stumps.

SRI LANKA v WINDIES

Reuters

Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka on Wednesday was controversially dismissed for obstructing the field in the first one-day international against the West Indies in Antigua as the hosts wrapped up an eight-wicket victory.

Gunathilaka had made a fluent 55 when he defended a Kieron Pollard delivery and moved a few steps forward, before sending back batting partner Pathum Nissanka and returning to the crease himself.

Sensing a run-out opportunity, Pollard sprinted toward the ball, but retreating Gunathilaka’s heel diverted it out of reach of the West Indies captain, who appealed furiously.

Video replays suggested that Gunathilaka did not intentionally knock the ball away from Pollard.

On-field umpire Joel Wilson referred the decision to the third umpire, who said it was out.