Luka Doncic on Wednesday had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 33rd triple-double, while Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points and 14 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks used a late run to pull away and beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-104.
Dallas finished with a 17-4 run against a Spurs team who will no longer have seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup.
Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich announced that Aldridge, 35, in his sixth season in San Antonio, would no longer be with the team by mutual agreement.
Photo: AP
“He’s been a great teammate,” said Popovich, who added that Aldridge is healthy. “We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and for the club.”
Spurs veteran guard Patty Mills also played with Aldridge in Portland.
“He might the longest teammate that I’ve had,” Mills said. “He’s obviously well respected by this group particularly and every team that he’s played for. As a teammate, you just wish the best for him.”
Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY
DeMar DeRozan had 30 points, 11 assists and four steals for the Spurs. Mills added 14 points and Rudy Gay had 13 for San Antonio, who were outrebounded 51-30 and outscored 21-2 on second-chance points.
“We lost the game on the boards,” Popovich said. “Porzingis was great on the boards. I thought we did a good job on Doncic. Played hard, played well, but too many mental mistakes and a little bit uneven flow and uneven performance offensively.”
During the Mavericks’ late spurt, the Spurs missed 11 straight shots over almost eight minutes.
Photo: AP
Porzingis, who had off-season knee surgery, has double-doubles in three straight and seven of his past 12 games.
“I feel like I’m getting there,” Porzingis said. “I still have to keep working on it. After surgery, the leg, it’s not feeling the same.”
Dallas coach Rick Carlisle called Porzingis “tremendous.”
“He was great on defense. He passed the ball. He cut. He moved. He did virtually everything,” Carlisle said.
In Memphis, Tennessee, Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 29 points and matched his season best with 20 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies to a 127-112 victory over the Washington Wizards
With Valanciunas controlling the middle, and Ja Morant adding 21 points and 10 assists on drives to the basket, Memphis scored 78 paint points.
Rookie Desmond Bane complemented the inside scoring with a season-high 20 points, going five of eight from three-point range.
“It was four days without basketball,” Valanciunas said of getting back on the court. “It was great to play basketball again. Great to be with the group, win a game and have some fun playing.”
Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards, but was six of 22 from the field, including only one of eight from three-point range.
“They face-guard him. They put their hand on him,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of the defense on Beal, primarily from Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks.
“I thought [Beal] did a good job of getting to the free-throw line eight times in the first half. He did the same thing in the second half and didn’t get any calls. They were physical with him,” Scott Brooks said.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates