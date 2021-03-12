Mavericks pull away late to defeat Spurs

AP, DALLAS





Luka Doncic on Wednesday had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 33rd triple-double, while Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points and 14 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks used a late run to pull away and beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-104.

Dallas finished with a 17-4 run against a Spurs team who will no longer have seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup.

Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich announced that Aldridge, 35, in his sixth season in San Antonio, would no longer be with the team by mutual agreement.

Memphis Grizzlies players Jonas Valanciunas, center, Brandon Clarke, left, and De’Anthony Melton react during their NBA game against the Washington Wizards in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“He’s been a great teammate,” said Popovich, who added that Aldridge is healthy. “We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and for the club.”

Spurs veteran guard Patty Mills also played with Aldridge in Portland.

“He might the longest teammate that I’ve had,” Mills said. “He’s obviously well respected by this group particularly and every team that he’s played for. As a teammate, you just wish the best for him.”

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, dribbles the ball past San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, center, during their NBA game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points, 11 assists and four steals for the Spurs. Mills added 14 points and Rudy Gay had 13 for San Antonio, who were outrebounded 51-30 and outscored 21-2 on second-chance points.

“We lost the game on the boards,” Popovich said. “Porzingis was great on the boards. I thought we did a good job on Doncic. Played hard, played well, but too many mental mistakes and a little bit uneven flow and uneven performance offensively.”

During the Mavericks’ late spurt, the Spurs missed 11 straight shots over almost eight minutes.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, goes to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman, center, defends during their NBA game in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Porzingis, who had off-season knee surgery, has double-doubles in three straight and seven of his past 12 games.

“I feel like I’m getting there,” Porzingis said. “I still have to keep working on it. After surgery, the leg, it’s not feeling the same.”

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle called Porzingis “tremendous.”

“He was great on defense. He passed the ball. He cut. He moved. He did virtually everything,” Carlisle said.

In Memphis, Tennessee, Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 29 points and matched his season best with 20 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies to a 127-112 victory over the Washington Wizards

With Valanciunas controlling the middle, and Ja Morant adding 21 points and 10 assists on drives to the basket, Memphis scored 78 paint points.

Rookie Desmond Bane complemented the inside scoring with a season-high 20 points, going five of eight from three-point range.

“It was four days without basketball,” Valanciunas said of getting back on the court. “It was great to play basketball again. Great to be with the group, win a game and have some fun playing.”

Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards, but was six of 22 from the field, including only one of eight from three-point range.

“They face-guard him. They put their hand on him,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of the defense on Beal, primarily from Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks.

“I thought [Beal] did a good job of getting to the free-throw line eight times in the first half. He did the same thing in the second half and didn’t get any calls. They were physical with him,” Scott Brooks said.