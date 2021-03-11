SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Williams to focus on ring

Sonny Bill Williams said he plans to focus on becoming a champion boxer after conceding that his body can no longer stand up to the rigors of rugby league. Williams, who won two Rugby World Cups for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, has dabbled in boxing since a first professional bout in 2009, but the 35-year-old plans to get more serious about it after building a gym in southern Sydney. “I spoke to my manager, I said: ‘I’m keen to get back into the ring, I’ve got a couple of years, I’m 35,” he told the Nine Network. “I spoke to the wife first and she had blank eyes, but like usual, she supported me. I want to know how I will go in six months instead of six weeks.”

SOCCER

Cavani wants to go home

Manchester United’s Uruguay international striker Edinson Cavani is unhappy in England and wants to finish his career in South America, his father said on Tuesday. Luis Cavani said the 34-year-old star is eyeing a possible move to Argentina’s Boca Juniors later this year. “[Edinson] today does not feel comfortable where he is,” Luis Cavani told Argentine television channel TyC Sports. “He has been thinking for more than two years that he wants to be closer to the family.” Luis Cavani said his son was also unhappy with his treatment by English soccer authorities over his suspension earlier this season for addressing a friend, Pablo Fernandez, using the commonly used Spanish term negrito (small black person) on social media. The striker was banned for three games, despite a disciplinary panel finding that he had not intended to cause offense — triggering an outcry in Uruguay.

BASKETBALL

NBA probes Leonard slur

Center Meyers Leonard is to stay away from the Miami Heat indefinitely as the team and the NBA investigate his use of an anti-Semitic slur during a video-game livestream on Tuesday. Leonard issued a public apology as the Heat and the NBA condemned his earlier comments. Video clips circulated on social media showed Leonard uttering an offensive term while streaming a game of Call of Duty on Twitch. “I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday. While I didn’t know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong,” Leonard wrote on Instagram.

OLYMPICS

Families could be banned

The families of athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics could be barred from entering Japan to watch them, Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, said on Tuesday. “This is a chance they may only get once in their lives, so on an emotional level I want families to be able to watch, but we have to think about Japan’s medical system, so with a heavy heart I have to say it’s difficult,” Hashimoto was quoted as saying by the Mainichi Shimbun. The comments came as reports said that the Japanese government has decided to exclude overseas fans from the Games to reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks. The decision is expected to be announced when Japanese organizers and officials meet the heads of the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees, likely next week.