BOXING
Williams to focus on ring
Sonny Bill Williams said he plans to focus on becoming a champion boxer after conceding that his body can no longer stand up to the rigors of rugby league. Williams, who won two Rugby World Cups for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, has dabbled in boxing since a first professional bout in 2009, but the 35-year-old plans to get more serious about it after building a gym in southern Sydney. “I spoke to my manager, I said: ‘I’m keen to get back into the ring, I’ve got a couple of years, I’m 35,” he told the Nine Network. “I spoke to the wife first and she had blank eyes, but like usual, she supported me. I want to know how I will go in six months instead of six weeks.”
SOCCER
Cavani wants to go home
Manchester United’s Uruguay international striker Edinson Cavani is unhappy in England and wants to finish his career in South America, his father said on Tuesday. Luis Cavani said the 34-year-old star is eyeing a possible move to Argentina’s Boca Juniors later this year. “[Edinson] today does not feel comfortable where he is,” Luis Cavani told Argentine television channel TyC Sports. “He has been thinking for more than two years that he wants to be closer to the family.” Luis Cavani said his son was also unhappy with his treatment by English soccer authorities over his suspension earlier this season for addressing a friend, Pablo Fernandez, using the commonly used Spanish term negrito (small black person) on social media. The striker was banned for three games, despite a disciplinary panel finding that he had not intended to cause offense — triggering an outcry in Uruguay.
BASKETBALL
NBA probes Leonard slur
Center Meyers Leonard is to stay away from the Miami Heat indefinitely as the team and the NBA investigate his use of an anti-Semitic slur during a video-game livestream on Tuesday. Leonard issued a public apology as the Heat and the NBA condemned his earlier comments. Video clips circulated on social media showed Leonard uttering an offensive term while streaming a game of Call of Duty on Twitch. “I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday. While I didn’t know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong,” Leonard wrote on Instagram.
OLYMPICS
Families could be banned
The families of athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics could be barred from entering Japan to watch them, Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, said on Tuesday. “This is a chance they may only get once in their lives, so on an emotional level I want families to be able to watch, but we have to think about Japan’s medical system, so with a heavy heart I have to say it’s difficult,” Hashimoto was quoted as saying by the Mainichi Shimbun. The comments came as reports said that the Japanese government has decided to exclude overseas fans from the Games to reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks. The decision is expected to be announced when Japanese organizers and officials meet the heads of the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees, likely next week.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
FEELS LIKE HOME’: With 20 career wins in Doha, the fourth-seeded Czech’s second title again came at the expense of Muguruza, who she has beaten five times in a row Petra Kvitova on Saturday thrashed Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win her second Qatar Open title. The fourth-seeded Czech needed just over an hour to see off her fellow two-time Grand Slam winner. It was Kvitova’s 28th career title from 38 finals played. “It’s been a great run — tough conditions,” Kvitova said after her victory. It followed her Doha title of 2018, which also came at the expense of Muguruza. “I’m sorry for the second time, I hope we can meet somewhere else,” she added, nodding towards her vanquished rival. Kvitova has won 20 career matches in Doha, the most of any player, passing Svetlana
Taiwan’s top table tennis team on Saturday bagged the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender tournament in Doha. After cruising through their quarter-final and semi-final matches without dropping a game on Friday, world No. 4 mixed doubles pair Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching defeated Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jianan of France in the finals. The world No. 15 French pair proved to be the most formidable competitors for Lin and Cheng at the tournament, as the final stretched into five games. The Taiwanese pair eventually prevailed 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, 16-18, 11-4 to clinch the mixed doubles title. In the women’s doubles,