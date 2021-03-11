The top woman competing in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Aliy Zirkle, has been forced out of the contest after suffering a concussion and other injuries two days into the event, organizers said on Tuesday.
No details of the mishap were immediately available, but Zirkle, a fan favorite, was evacuated from the trail at Rohn, a checkpoint 295km into the race, and sent to an Anchorage hospital for treatment, organizers said.
She arrived at Rohn on Monday night “after sustaining a significant impact that resulted in a concussion and orthopedic injuries to her upper torso,” the Iditarod said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
Rohn is the first checkpoint for mushers after crossing the mountainous Alaska Range. The trail leading into Rohn contains steep drops and narrow twists, making it one of the most challenging stretches of the race.
Zirkle was later released from the hospital and was resting in Anchorage with family members, the statement said.
Zirkle’s 14 dogs were unhurt and were being cared for at the Rohn checkpoint on Tuesday, the statement said.
They would be flown to Anchorage, Alaska, and then driven back to Zirkle’s home in the Fairbanks area, the organizers said.
Zirkle, 50, was considered the leading female contender in this year’s 49th annual Iditarod and one of the top contestants overall.
She finished as runner-up three years in a row — in 2012, 2013 and 2014 — and has been a frequent top-five finisher.
In February, she announced that she would retire after this year’s Iditarod.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
FEELS LIKE HOME’: With 20 career wins in Doha, the fourth-seeded Czech’s second title again came at the expense of Muguruza, who she has beaten five times in a row Petra Kvitova on Saturday thrashed Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win her second Qatar Open title. The fourth-seeded Czech needed just over an hour to see off her fellow two-time Grand Slam winner. It was Kvitova’s 28th career title from 38 finals played. “It’s been a great run — tough conditions,” Kvitova said after her victory. It followed her Doha title of 2018, which also came at the expense of Muguruza. “I’m sorry for the second time, I hope we can meet somewhere else,” she added, nodding towards her vanquished rival. Kvitova has won 20 career matches in Doha, the most of any player, passing Svetlana
Taiwan’s top table tennis team on Saturday bagged the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender tournament in Doha. After cruising through their quarter-final and semi-final matches without dropping a game on Friday, world No. 4 mixed doubles pair Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching defeated Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jianan of France in the finals. The world No. 15 French pair proved to be the most formidable competitors for Lin and Cheng at the tournament, as the final stretched into five games. The Taiwanese pair eventually prevailed 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, 16-18, 11-4 to clinch the mixed doubles title. In the women’s doubles,