Top woman injured and forced out of Alaska’s Iditarod

Reuters, ANCHORAGE, Alaska





The top woman competing in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Aliy Zirkle, has been forced out of the contest after suffering a concussion and other injuries two days into the event, organizers said on Tuesday.

No details of the mishap were immediately available, but Zirkle, a fan favorite, was evacuated from the trail at Rohn, a checkpoint 295km into the race, and sent to an Anchorage hospital for treatment, organizers said.

She arrived at Rohn on Monday night “after sustaining a significant impact that resulted in a concussion and orthopedic injuries to her upper torso,” the Iditarod said in a statement.

Aliy Zirkle greets fans as she passes the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting area at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Rohn is the first checkpoint for mushers after crossing the mountainous Alaska Range. The trail leading into Rohn contains steep drops and narrow twists, making it one of the most challenging stretches of the race.

Zirkle was later released from the hospital and was resting in Anchorage with family members, the statement said.

Zirkle’s 14 dogs were unhurt and were being cared for at the Rohn checkpoint on Tuesday, the statement said.

They would be flown to Anchorage, Alaska, and then driven back to Zirkle’s home in the Fairbanks area, the organizers said.

Zirkle, 50, was considered the leading female contender in this year’s 49th annual Iditarod and one of the top contestants overall.

She finished as runner-up three years in a row — in 2012, 2013 and 2014 — and has been a frequent top-five finisher.

In February, she announced that she would retire after this year’s Iditarod.