Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova.
Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann.
Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players.
Photo: AFP
The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates showpiece and next has a last-16 showdown with Barbora Krejcikova.
“Obviously, the loss is very tough, because I think I started the match quite good and I was feeling good going into the tournament and I really love to play here in Dubai. The result is really disappointing,” fifth-ranked Svitolina said.
Contesting a seventh consecutive three-set match, Gauff needed two hours to dismiss the Czech 12th seed 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 and set up a third-round meeting with qualifier Tereza Martincova.
The contest took on an edge when 16-year-old Gauff complained to the umpire about how Vondrousova was catching her ball toss with her racket instead of letting it bounce or capturing it with her hand, which she believed to be against the rules.
The incident sparked some tension — there was no apology from Gauff when she aimed a drive volley directly at Vondrousova’s body and the Czech also forewent the courtesy apology when she claimed a point via a lucky net cord.
“My personality, I fight fire with fire,” Gauff said. “I lost those two points that game, and she had wild screams, and I like to scream, so I screamed back.”
Gauff, who is ranked 38, turns 17 on Saturday, the day of the Dubai final, and wants to celebrate in style.
“That’s definitely a big motivation,” she said.
In an all-lefty night-session affair, Swiss debutante Teichmann secured passage to the third round when Kvitova had to withdraw midway through the second set.
A champion in Doha three days previously, Kvitova dropped the opening set 6-2 after receiving treatment for a right-inner-thigh injury. The 2013 Dubai winner led Teichmann 4-1 in the second set, but Kvitova lost her break advantage and had to end the match two games later.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
FEELS LIKE HOME’: With 20 career wins in Doha, the fourth-seeded Czech’s second title again came at the expense of Muguruza, who she has beaten five times in a row Petra Kvitova on Saturday thrashed Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win her second Qatar Open title. The fourth-seeded Czech needed just over an hour to see off her fellow two-time Grand Slam winner. It was Kvitova’s 28th career title from 38 finals played. “It’s been a great run — tough conditions,” Kvitova said after her victory. It followed her Doha title of 2018, which also came at the expense of Muguruza. “I’m sorry for the second time, I hope we can meet somewhere else,” she added, nodding towards her vanquished rival. Kvitova has won 20 career matches in Doha, the most of any player, passing Svetlana
Taiwan’s top table tennis team on Saturday bagged the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender tournament in Doha. After cruising through their quarter-final and semi-final matches without dropping a game on Friday, world No. 4 mixed doubles pair Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching defeated Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jianan of France in the finals. The world No. 15 French pair proved to be the most formidable competitors for Lin and Cheng at the tournament, as the final stretched into five games. The Taiwanese pair eventually prevailed 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, 16-18, 11-4 to clinch the mixed doubles title. In the women’s doubles,