Kahkonen earns his first shutout as Wild win 2-0

AP, ST PAUL, Minnesota





Kaapo Kahkonen on Monday made 26 saves to notch his first career shutout for the Minnesota Wild in a 2-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights that stopped the West Division-leading team’s six-game winning streak.

The unflappable Kahkonen won his seventh consecutive start, extending his franchise rookie goalie record and improving to 10-4 in his debut season. The 24-year-old native of Finland has allowed only 10 goals over his seven-game streak, impressing the Wild with his confidence and demeanor.

“I think if you want to be calm, you want to look calm,” Kahkonen said. “Then your teammates see you’re doing your job and they can focus on their job. I think that’s what it’s all about, and good to hear it looks like that. That’s what I’m trying to do here.”

Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, right, defends his net while center Nick Bonino, center, and Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier compete for the puck in their NFL game in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Monday. Photo: David Berding-USA Today

Kevin Fiala scored his team-lead-tying eighth goal of the season in the first period. That was the only blemish against Golden Knights star Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 19 shots.

Jonas Brodin was awarded a goal for the Wild after being slashed from behind with six seconds left as he approached the empty net. The insurance goal would not have been possible without Kahkonen, who has begun to overtake Cam Talbot as the primary netminder as the Wild (14-8-1) chase the Golden Knights (16-5-1) in the top-heavy division.

“Unbelievable goalie. He makes saves. He finds rebounds,” Fiala said.

Calm is not really a skill that can be taught.

“My guess is he’s been like that his entire life,” Wild coach Dean Evason said.

Vegas, who scored 19 goals in their previous four games, had not scored fewer than two in almost a month.

The Wild caught a break when the Golden Knights scratched two of their best players because of unspecified injuries, captain and right wing Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

“I really felt with our depth we could compete, and we did. I thought defensively and with our goaltender, we gave ourselves a chance tonight,” Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said. “We just didn’t do enough to score.”

Fleury did all he could to keep the Golden Knights close as they hit the halfway point of a six-game, nine-day road trip.

The Golden Knights started rather slowly and a bit sloppily, and a giveaway in their attacking zone set the Wild up for an early lead. Victor Rask snagged the puck, pivoted and passed it to send Fiala the other way on a two-on-one rush with Zach Parise.

Fiala used Parise as a decoy and swooped in to snap a wrist shot over Fleury’s shoulder midway through the first period.

“He makes that move, fakes a shot and kind of freezes my feet a bit and takes a step toward the middle and gave himself a better angle to shoot that puck,” Fleury said. “It was a quick shot.”