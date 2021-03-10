Chelsea cruise as top-four race hots up

UNEXPECTED CONTENDERS: Moyes said ‘it could be a great season’ after West Ham’s confident 2-0 win over Leeds boosted their bid to finish in the top four

AFP, LONDON





Chelsea on Monday strengthened their hold on fourth place in the English Premier League as Kai Havertz inspired a vital 2-0 win over Everton, while West Ham United boosted their surprise top-four challenge with a 2-0 victory against Leeds United.

Havertz has endured a disappointing first season following his ￡70 million (US$97.3 million) move from Bayer 04 Leverkusen last year, but the Germany forward was given a rare start by Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel, and he responded by playing the key role in both goals at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz’s shot was deflected into the Everton net for a Ben Godfrey own-goal in the first half.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, bottom, brings down Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz for a penalty in their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Monday. Photo: AFP

The 21-year-old has not scored in the league since October last year, but Tuchel entrusted him with an important role as Chelsea’s false nine and Havertz’s intelligent movement put him in position to earn the second-half penalty that Jorginho converted.

“I’m very happy with his performance, no doubt about his quality, his talent and also his character,” Tuchel said.

“He needs to adapt to the Premier League, he needs to be at a club where you play to win every game, where the highest standards are normal,” Tuchel said. “That’s a normal process for him to adapt to this mentality.”

Chelsea are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, winning eight times, since Tuchel replaced sacked Frank Lampard in January.

They are two points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham, who have a game in hand in a tense race to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League via a top-four finish.

Chelsea have kept nine clean-sheets under Tuchel and only their former Italian manager Maurizio Sarri, who went 12 games unbeaten, has enjoyed a better start with the club.

“If you share special moments and good results, this is the thing that lifts you up to the special performances you need,” Tuchel said. “I can feel a strong bond between the players in the dressing room. I feel positive energy from everyone around the team. We need this to have a run like this.”

Sixth-placed Everton are four points behind Chelsea after their first away defeat since November.

West Ham’s unexpected bid to finish in the top four gathered pace with a confident dismantling of Leeds at the London Stadium.

Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa might have known it was not going to be his night when his side had two early goals disallowed.

Tyler Roberts’ effort was ruled out for an offside against Helder Costa before Patrick Bamford netted from Raphinha’s cut-back, only for replays to show the ball had gone over the touchline before the cross.

West Ham took the lead in the 21st minute after Luke Ayling tripped Jesse Lingard in the area.

Lingard took the penalty and although Illan Meslier saved his shot, the on-loan Manchester United midfielder snapped up the rebound.

West Ham doubled their advantage seven minutes later when Craig Dawson was left unmarked to head in Aaron Cresswell’s corner.

“We are doing really well and having a good season. It could be a great season,” West Ham manager David Moyes said. “I’m not saying we will finish in the top four, but we need to hang in and see what we can do.”