Damian Lillard on Sunday nailed a game-ending three-pointer from just inside half court as LeBron James improved to 4-0 as an NBA All-Star Game captain with a 170-150 win over Team Durant.
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo captured the Kobe Bryant Award after going a perfect 16 of 16 from the field for a game-high 35 points in Atlanta, Georgia.
“It’s fun. I was happy,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just love being around great players. It makes it easier to play with them.”
Photo: Dale Zanine-USA Today
Antetokounmpo’s 16-of-16 game easily eclipsed the previous All-Star record of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Hal Greer, who went eight of eight in 1968. Antetokounmpo also made all three of his three-point attempts.
James improved to 4-0 in All-Star games he has served as a team captain. He finished with four points in just 13 minutes of playing time.
“I always try to pick the right team, and I’ve been lucky enough for four years to pick the right team,” James said. “Guys go out and compete, and play to win. I’ve been on the winning side of all four.”
James’ participation in the annual showcase was at one time in doubt. James last month criticized the NBA for holding the contest during the global COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a “slap in the face.”
NBA commissioner Adam Silver responded to the criticism from James and others at a weekend news conference, saying that the players he spoke to this week were in favor of holding the contest.
“It would have been a bigger deal not to have it,” Silver said. “I know that some players have made public comments suggesting they’d rather not be at All-Star. Many have told me directly they’re thrilled to be All-Stars. It should be judged, when people are looking back, as to what this meant to them as opposed to what some of the initial reactions were from the players.”
Antetokounmpo becomes just the second winner of the award named in honor of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles in January last year. Kawhi Leonard was the first recipient at last year’s All-Star Game in Chicago.
“To have the trophy with the name of Kobe Bryant, it’s amazing, and I know he would be happy. Yeah, I know he’d be happy,” Antetokounmpo said. “I wanted to win the one last year really bad and I had a chance to win.”
The 70th All-Star Game had a different feel to it because there were no fans in the arena due to the pandemic, but that did not stop the players from putting on a show at the State Farm Arena, including a healthy dose of dunks, alley-oops, behind the back passes and long-range threes like the one by Lillard, who finished with 32 points.
Stephen Curry, who won the three-point shooting contest earlier in the day, hit six three-pointers in the first half en route to a 28-point night for Team LeBron.
Jaylen Brown tallied 22 points and Chris Paul dished out 16 assists. Both Curry and Lillard finished with eight baskets from beyond the arc.
Bradley Beal scored a team-high 26 points, while Kyrie Irving delivered 24 points and 12 assists for Team Durant.
In a sign that defense took the night off no player from either team grabbed more than nine rebounds.
“When you’ve got Steph, Dame, those guys shooting half-court threes, threes from the timeline, there’s not much you can do. So give credit to them,” Irving said.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Zion Williamson on Monday produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the league-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory. Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans a deserved victory over the Western Conference-leading Jazz. It was the sort of display from the 20-year-old Williamson that made him one of the most coveted young players in years when he was snapped up by New Orleans two years ago with the No.1 pick in the draft. Against Utah on Monday, the 2m, 129kg powerhouse used his physique and skill to barrel through the
EYE ON UNITED: Pep Guardiola said the team’s focus was on their next game after the league leaders dominated Wolves, although the scores were level after an hour Manchester City on Tuesday equaled their club record of 28 games unbeaten, hammering Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 to open up a gaping 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack at the Etihad Stadium against the team who did the league double against them last season as he maintained his club’s assault on an unprecedented quadruple. The champions-elect were made to sweat after Conor Coady canceled out an early own-goal from Leander Dendoncker, but two late goals from Gabriel Jesus and a Riyad Mahrez strike sealed the three points. City’s 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions equals
Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament by beating Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (7/4), 7-5. The 22-year-old Greek player was to play Hubert Hurkacz in the second round after the Polish player saw off Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (8/6). Earlier, fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat US qualifier Marcos Giron 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 to set up a second-round match against Andy Murray. Rublev was pushed hard by Giron as the first set went with serve, but he got two service breaks in the second set. Eighth-seeded Stanislas Wawrinka’s disappointing start to the season continued as he