BASKETBALL
Embiid to donate winnings
Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is to give his winnings from yesterday’s NBA All-Star Game to homeless shelters, the team announced on Saturday. Embiid, a four-time NBA All-Star who turns 27 on Tuesday next week, committed the money — at least US$100,000 — to Philadelphia groups, including Project HOME, Youth Service Inc and Sunday Breakfast Mission. “So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic,” Embiid said. “I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity ... I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me, not just around All-Star, but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can,” he added.
SPRINTING
Jacobs wins 60m in Torun
Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs on Saturday stormed to gold in the men’s 60m at the European indoor championships in Torun, Poland. Jacobs, who was born in the US, but raised in Italy by his Italian mother, clocked an impressive 6.47 seconds. The 26-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the 100m at the 2019 world outdoor championships in Doha, turned on the afterburners to leave the rest of the eight-strong field chasing his shadow. Spain’s Oscar Husillos, in 46.22 seconds, took gold in the men’s 400m, going one better than in Glasgow two years ago. There was a gold for the Netherlands in the women’s 400m, with Femke Bol cruising home in 50.63 seconds to claim a crushing win ahead of home favorite Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, in 51.41 seconds.
CYCLING
Van der Poel wins solo race
Mathieu van der Poel on Saturday powered to victory in the Strade Bianche one-day classic men’s cycling race, with a solo finish on the Piazza del Campo in Siena to complete a Dutch double after Chantal van den Broek-Blaak won the women’s race. The Alpecin-Fenix team rider pulled ahead on the Via Santa Caterina climb with 740m to go and crossed the line five seconds ahead of France’s world road champion Julian Alaphilippe, with Colombian Egan Bernal third, 20 seconds adrift. “This is an iconic race and I really wanted to win it,” said Van der Poel, who became the first Dutchman to win after clocking 4 hours, 40 minutes, 29 seconds over 184km on the famous white dirt rounds around Siena.
HOCKEY
Wilson banned for seven
The NHL on Saturday slapped Canadian Tom Wilson with a seven-game ban, after the Washington Capitals forward delivered a vicious hit to the head of Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Wilson charged at the 24-year-old American and slammed his head into the end boards during an NHL game on Friday night in Washington. The unsuspecting Carlo was trying to play the puck and did not see Wilson coming. Carlo raised both hands to his head and dropped to the ice after the hit. He eventually stood up, was helped to the dressing room and was transported by ambulance to a Washington area hospital, where he was treated and released. Wilson was not given a penalty on the play from either of the referees on the ice. Boston’s Jarred Tinordi later challenged Wilson to a fight.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
Zion Williamson on Monday produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the league-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory. Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans a deserved victory over the Western Conference-leading Jazz. It was the sort of display from the 20-year-old Williamson that made him one of the most coveted young players in years when he was snapped up by New Orleans two years ago with the No.1 pick in the draft. Against Utah on Monday, the 2m, 129kg powerhouse used his physique and skill to barrel through the
EYE ON UNITED: Pep Guardiola said the team’s focus was on their next game after the league leaders dominated Wolves, although the scores were level after an hour Manchester City on Tuesday equaled their club record of 28 games unbeaten, hammering Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 to open up a gaping 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack at the Etihad Stadium against the team who did the league double against them last season as he maintained his club’s assault on an unprecedented quadruple. The champions-elect were made to sweat after Conor Coady canceled out an early own-goal from Leander Dendoncker, but two late goals from Gabriel Jesus and a Riyad Mahrez strike sealed the three points. City’s 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions equals