SPORTS BRIEFS

BASKETBALL

Embiid to donate winnings

Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is to give his winnings from yesterday’s NBA All-Star Game to homeless shelters, the team announced on Saturday. Embiid, a four-time NBA All-Star who turns 27 on Tuesday next week, committed the money — at least US$100,000 — to Philadelphia groups, including Project HOME, Youth Service Inc and Sunday Breakfast Mission. “So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic,” Embiid said. “I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity ... I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me, not just around All-Star, but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can,” he added.

SPRINTING

Jacobs wins 60m in Torun

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs on Saturday stormed to gold in the men’s 60m at the European indoor championships in Torun, Poland. Jacobs, who was born in the US, but raised in Italy by his Italian mother, clocked an impressive 6.47 seconds. The 26-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the 100m at the 2019 world outdoor championships in Doha, turned on the afterburners to leave the rest of the eight-strong field chasing his shadow. Spain’s Oscar Husillos, in 46.22 seconds, took gold in the men’s 400m, going one better than in Glasgow two years ago. There was a gold for the Netherlands in the women’s 400m, with Femke Bol cruising home in 50.63 seconds to claim a crushing win ahead of home favorite Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, in 51.41 seconds.

CYCLING

Van der Poel wins solo race

Mathieu van der Poel on Saturday powered to victory in the Strade Bianche one-day classic men’s cycling race, with a solo finish on the Piazza del Campo in Siena to complete a Dutch double after Chantal van den Broek-Blaak won the women’s race. The Alpecin-Fenix team rider pulled ahead on the Via Santa Caterina climb with 740m to go and crossed the line five seconds ahead of France’s world road champion Julian Alaphilippe, with Colombian Egan Bernal third, 20 seconds adrift. “This is an iconic race and I really wanted to win it,” said Van der Poel, who became the first Dutchman to win after clocking 4 hours, 40 minutes, 29 seconds over 184km on the famous white dirt rounds around Siena.

HOCKEY

Wilson banned for seven

The NHL on Saturday slapped Canadian Tom Wilson with a seven-game ban, after the Washington Capitals forward delivered a vicious hit to the head of Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Wilson charged at the 24-year-old American and slammed his head into the end boards during an NHL game on Friday night in Washington. The unsuspecting Carlo was trying to play the puck and did not see Wilson coming. Carlo raised both hands to his head and dropped to the ice after the hit. He eventually stood up, was helped to the dressing room and was transported by ambulance to a Washington area hospital, where he was treated and released. Wilson was not given a penalty on the play from either of the referees on the ice. Boston’s Jarred Tinordi later challenged Wilson to a fight.