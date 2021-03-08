Traveling across the rugged, unforgiving and roadless Alaska terrain is already hard enough, but whatever comforts mushers previously had in the world’s most famous sled dog race would be cast aside this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In years past, mushers would stop in any number of 24 villages that serve as checkpoints, where they could get a hot meal, maybe a shower and sleep — albeit “cheek to jowl” — in a warm building before returning to the nearly 1,609km Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which was to start yesterday north of Anchorage.
They would spend the next week or so mostly camping in tents outside towns, and the only source of warmth — for comfort or to heat up frozen food and water — will come from their camp cookers.
Photo: AP
“It’s a little bit old school,” Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said.
This year’s Iditarod would be marked by pandemic precautions, a route change, no spectators, the smallest field of competitors in decades, the return of one former champion and the swan song of a fan favorite, all against the backdrop of pressure on the race and sponsors by an animal rights group.
The most noticeable change this year would be no spectators. The fan-friendly ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage, which draws thousands of people, has been canceled, and the actual start in Willow, Alaska, of the race is being moved to a boat dock 11km out to help cut down on fans who would normally attend the race start just off a main highway.
Urbach is encouraging fans to watch the race start and finish on TV or the Internet.
The route has also been shortened to 1,384km. For the first time in the race’s 49-year history, the finish line would not be in Nome, Alaska.
Instead, mushers would travel from Willow to the Alaskan mining ghost towns of Iditarod and Flat, and then back to Willow for the finish.
This was the original vision of the race cofounder, the late Joe Redington, Urbach said.
Howard Farley, 88, of Nome remembers that well. He disagreed with it in the early 1970s, when Redington proposed it, and he is against it now.
He said he told Redington before the first Iditarod in 1973: “There’s nobody in Iditarod. It’s a ghost town. There’s nobody there to clap. I said, ‘Just bring it to Nome.’”
The Iditarod could have easily and safely held the finish in Nome again this year, too, he said.
“It just makes me sad that all of our work and all of our prayers down through the years have come to this,” Farley said.
Since the mushers would have to double back to Willow for the finish, they would go over the Alaska Range twice.
They would have to navigate the dangerous Dalzell Gorge and the Happy River Steps, or a series of steep switchbacks that routinely leave competitors bruised and sleds broken.
In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, the Iditarod would skip most of the communities to help prevent any transmission, leaving mushers to sleep in tents specially made for Alaska’s tough weather or under the stars in temperatures that could be well below zero.
Urbach has had challenges at every turn as he tries to pull off the second Iditarod during the pandemic.
The virus took its hold on the US in the middle of last year’s race, one of the few major sporting events not to be canceled in March last year, when they learned to deal with the pandemic on the fly.
This year, they have had more time to prepare.
Mushers are to undergo vigorous COVID-19 testing and monitoring, before and during the race, with plans to withdraw and isolate any who test positive.
Champion Thomas Waerner is not in the race, saying that “it is impossible to plan ahead” during the pandemic.
Last year, he and his dogs were stranded in Alaska for months because of travel restrictions after his win.
They only made it home to Norway after hitching a ride on an airplane that was being flown from Anchorage to its new home at a museum in Oslo.
The race is to start with 47 mushers, the smallest field in decades.
This year’s field includes four former champions, including two four-time winners, Martin Buser and Dallas Seavey.
Buser last won in 2002; Seavey collected his four titles over a five-year span, ending with his last championship in 2016.
Seavey last raced the Iditarod when he came in second in 2017, when Iditarod officials said that four of his dogs tested positive for a banned opioid painkiller.
He adamantly denied giving his dogs the painkillers. The next year, the Iditarod reversed its decision and cleared Seavey, but he took his dogs to Norway to race instead.
While Seavey returns, one of the sport’s most-liked mushers is bowing out after this year’s race.
Aliy Zirkle, 50, announced on her Web site last month that it was time to retire.
Zirkle has finished in the top 10 seven times since 2002, and finished second three years in a row starting in 2012. She has never won.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
Zion Williamson on Monday produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the league-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory. Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans a deserved victory over the Western Conference-leading Jazz. It was the sort of display from the 20-year-old Williamson that made him one of the most coveted young players in years when he was snapped up by New Orleans two years ago with the No.1 pick in the draft. Against Utah on Monday, the 2m, 129kg powerhouse used his physique and skill to barrel through the
EYE ON UNITED: Pep Guardiola said the team’s focus was on their next game after the league leaders dominated Wolves, although the scores were level after an hour Manchester City on Tuesday equaled their club record of 28 games unbeaten, hammering Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 to open up a gaping 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack at the Etihad Stadium against the team who did the league double against them last season as he maintained his club’s assault on an unprecedented quadruple. The champions-elect were made to sweat after Conor Coady canceled out an early own-goal from Leander Dendoncker, but two late goals from Gabriel Jesus and a Riyad Mahrez strike sealed the three points. City’s 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions equals