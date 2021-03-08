Little League coaches always tell their kids to keep their eye on the ball. Trevor Bauer provides a new twist on that idea.
Eager to challenge himself in a spring training start, the new Los Angeles Dodgers ace on Saturday kept his right eye closed while pitching out of a first-inning jam.
He even pointed to the eye as he walked off the mound.
Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY
“I like making myself uncomfortable and throwing different stuff my way and trying to find a solution for it,” the National League Cy Young Award winner said.
“I think that’s how you improve. Find a way to make yourself uncomfortable and get comfortable with it and then do it again,” he said.
After giving up a single to the San Diego Pardres’ leadoff man, Jurickson Profar, and then walking Tommy Pham, Bauer posted a shutout. Eye closed, he retired the next three batters.
Bauer wound up pitching three scoreless innings with the creative approach, striking out three while allowing two hits and a walk.
“I figured if they can’t score off me with one eye open, it’s going to be difficult to score off me with two eyes open,” Bauer said. “Just having a little bit of fun.”
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China’s “nasty” activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump’s top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. “I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics,” Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
Zion Williamson on Monday produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the league-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory. Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans a deserved victory over the Western Conference-leading Jazz. It was the sort of display from the 20-year-old Williamson that made him one of the most coveted young players in years when he was snapped up by New Orleans two years ago with the No.1 pick in the draft. Against Utah on Monday, the 2m, 129kg powerhouse used his physique and skill to barrel through the
EYE ON UNITED: Pep Guardiola said the team’s focus was on their next game after the league leaders dominated Wolves, although the scores were level after an hour Manchester City on Tuesday equaled their club record of 28 games unbeaten, hammering Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 to open up a gaping 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack at the Etihad Stadium against the team who did the league double against them last season as he maintained his club’s assault on an unprecedented quadruple. The champions-elect were made to sweat after Conor Coady canceled out an early own-goal from Leander Dendoncker, but two late goals from Gabriel Jesus and a Riyad Mahrez strike sealed the three points. City’s 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions equals