Bauer shuts eye, pitches spring training shutout

AP





Little League coaches always tell their kids to keep their eye on the ball. Trevor Bauer provides a new twist on that idea.

Eager to challenge himself in a spring training start, the new Los Angeles Dodgers ace on Saturday kept his right eye closed while pitching out of a first-inning jam.

He even pointed to the eye as he walked off the mound.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer pitches with one eye closed against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday. Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

“I like making myself uncomfortable and throwing different stuff my way and trying to find a solution for it,” the National League Cy Young Award winner said.

“I think that’s how you improve. Find a way to make yourself uncomfortable and get comfortable with it and then do it again,” he said.

After giving up a single to the San Diego Pardres’ leadoff man, Jurickson Profar, and then walking Tommy Pham, Bauer posted a shutout. Eye closed, he retired the next three batters.

Bauer wound up pitching three scoreless innings with the creative approach, striking out three while allowing two hits and a walk.

“I figured if they can’t score off me with one eye open, it’s going to be difficult to score off me with two eyes open,” Bauer said. “Just having a little bit of fun.”