The defending champions Canterbury Crusaders yesterday crushed the Wellington Hurricanes with five tries in a 33-16 bonus-point victory in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Christchurch.
When the Crusaders locked the game up midway through the first half, Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea could only sit and watch from the sin-bin.
The Hurricanes led 6-0 early from two Jordie Barrett penalties, but the game turned when Savea received a yellow card for deliberately collapsing a maul.
While he cooled his heels on the sideline for 10 minutes, the Crusaders chalked up 21 points with tries to Codie Taylor, Richie Mo’unga and Ethan Blackadder, all of them converted by Mo’unga. On the cusp in halftime, a Scott Barrett try extended the lead to 26-6.
Crusaders captain Barrett was not happy with the way his side finished the game, as the Hurricanes narrowly had the better of the second half.
“We got a bit messy and the rain made things a little bit ugly. It wasn’t a complete performance, but we can be happy with the result,” he said.
“The scrum was a bit ugly, a lot of movement, but our lineout was functioning pretty well,” he added.
Although the Hurricanes finished strongly, Savea admitted they were out of the contest when the Crusaders cashed in on his yellow card.
“It got them too far ahead for us to chase,” Savea said
“Playing 14 men against the Crusaders is a tough challenge. They scored three tries while I was off. That’s a credit to them and the quality side they are,” he added.
Two minutes before Barrett’s late first-half try, the Hurricanes were in a prime position, with a line-out 5m from the line only for Barrett to steal the throw and ignite a Crusaders’ counterattack.
The Hurricanes missed an earlier try-scoring chance when Jackson Garden-Bachop galloped 75m off an intercept, but when he slowed to look for support, it allowed Crusaders wings Sevu Reeve and Leicester Fainga’anuku to catch him a meter short of the line.
The Crusaders’ opening try in the second half was gifted to them when a Hurricanes’ defensive line-out throw went too far and in to the arms of an unmarked Taylor, who strolled 5m to score.
Trailing by 27 points, the Hurricanes lifted their game in the final 25 minutes and were rewarded with two tries.
Replacement hooker Ricky Riccitelli scored from a line-out drive and Peter Umaga-Jensen touched down just before full-time.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday backed calls for the US to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, saying that China's "nasty" activity made it an inappropriate host. Pompeo, a vociferous critic of Beijing while he was former US president Donald Trump's top diplomat, said that the previous administration had tried in its final months to persuade the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the Winter Games. "I hope that our athletes get a chance to participate in the Olympics," Pompeo told radio host Hugh Hewitt. "They very much deserve that, but in the end, we cannot
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches.
Zion Williamson on Monday produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the league-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory. Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans a deserved victory over the Western Conference-leading Jazz. It was the sort of display from the 20-year-old Williamson that made him one of the most coveted young players in years when he was snapped up by New Orleans two years ago with the No.1 pick in the draft.
EYE ON UNITED: Pep Guardiola said the team's focus was on their next game after the league leaders dominated Wolves, although the scores were level after an hour Manchester City on Tuesday equaled their club record of 28 games unbeaten, hammering Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 to open up a gaping 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack at the Etihad Stadium against the team who did the league double against them last season as he maintained his club's assault on an unprecedented quadruple. The champions-elect were made to sweat after Conor Coady canceled out an early own-goal from Leander Dendoncker, but two late goals from Gabriel Jesus and a Riyad Mahrez strike sealed the three points.