Kvitova demolishes Muguruza in Qatar

FEELS LIKE HOME’: With 20 career wins in Doha, the fourth-seeded Czech’s second title again came at the expense of Muguruza, who she has beaten five times in a row

AFP, DOHA





Petra Kvitova on Saturday thrashed Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win her second Qatar Open title.

The fourth-seeded Czech needed just over an hour to see off her fellow two-time Grand Slam winner.

It was Kvitova’s 28th career title from 38 finals played.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns during his semi-final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev at the Rotterdam Open in the Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

“It’s been a great run — tough conditions,” Kvitova said after her victory.

It followed her Doha title of 2018, which also came at the expense of Muguruza.

“I’m sorry for the second time, I hope we can meet somewhere else,” she added, nodding towards her vanquished rival.

Kvitova has won 20 career matches in Doha, the most of any player, passing Svetlana Kuznetsova and Caroline Wozniacki on 19.

“Every day is a new match. Congrats to Petra with all the conditions — and for a second time she took the title away from me,” Muguruza said.

“I can’t wait to come back next year,” added the Spaniard who has lost five times in a row to Kvitova.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova served first and went ahead, contending with the blustery conditions that shaped her hard-fought semi-final clash with American Jessica Pegula.

Muguruza had the benefit of a full rest day, as her opponent on Friday, Victoria Azarenka, withdrew due to a back injury, giving her a walkover into the final.

She has had to contend with remote coaching after Conchita Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Doha and has been undertaking her duties by Zoom.

Kvitova clearly relished the chance of another Qatar Open title, the third time she has contested the tournament, saying afterwards that “it feels like home a little bit.”

ABN AMRO WORLD

AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Andrey Rublev on Saturday beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to advance to the final in Rotterdam and extend his winning run in ATP 500 events to 19 matches.

Fourth seed Rublev broke Tsitsipas twice in the opening set and put the second-seeded Greek away with a dominant tie-break to secure victory in 97 minutes.

Rublev, through to a fourth-straight ATP 500 final, was yesterday to face Marton Fucsovics, after the qualifier from Hungary swept past Borna Coric 6-4, 6-1.

World No. 8 Rublev is bidding for his eighth career title. He holds a 7-2 record in tour-level finals.