BASKETBALL
Conley added to All Stars
Mike Conley is to be one of the oldest first-time All Stars in NBA history after the 33-year-old Utah Jazz player on Friday replaced Devin Booker in today’s annual showcase event. For the past several years, the Jazz guard has been considered one of the NBA’s best players to have never been chosen to play in an All Star game. He was added to Team LeBron as an replacement for Phoenix Suns player Booker, who has an injured left knee.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Warriors face long road trip
The New Zealand Warriors are back on the road again as COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand and Australia mean the team are to play their National Rugby League season in Australia until at least the middle of June. They are to be away from their families in New Zealand for four months, adding to the five months they were away last year while playing all of their matches in Australia. The Warriors have not played a match at their home Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland since Aug. 30, 2019. If restrictions allow, they could return to their home venue on June 21 — nearly 22 months after their previous game at there. Their return to New Zealand after the fifth round of the season was contingent on a “bubble” opening between the countries so they could fly in and out for games without isolating. However, that now appears to be happening later than originally hoped because of new COVID-10 outbreaks in Auckland. “On that basis, we’ve had discussions with the NRL and our players and staff about delaying our return to ensure we have some continuity for the first 15 rounds of the competition,” Warriors chief executive Cameron George said on Saturday. “Clearly this hasn’t been the outcome we wanted, particularly after being away from home for the entire 2020 season.”
FOOTBALL
Brady card sets record
A Tom Brady rookie card sold for a record-setting US$1.32 million in an online auction at PWCC Marketplace on Thursday, marking the most ever paid for a football card. James Park, a longtime Brady fan who lives in Boston, bought the autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card, one of 100 in existence. “I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady. The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment,” Park told ESPN. The sale of the card smashed the previous record for the most spent on a football card after a buyer last month purchased an autographed 2017 National Treasures Patrick Mahomes card for US$861,000.
MOTORSPORT
FIA releases crash report
Formula One’s governing body on Friday said that Romain Grosjean’s Haas car crashed into barriers at 192kph and with a peak force of 67G before bursting into flames at last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix. The car split in two, with the front half penetrating the barrier before catching fire at the start of the Nov. 29 race. The 34-year-old Frenchman Grosjean, whose left foot was initially trapped, said afterward that he thought he was going to die, but willed himself out of the wreckage for the sake of his children. The report said that a fuel tank inspection hatch on the left side of the chassis was dislodged and the engine fuel supply connection was torn from the fuel tank safety bladder. “Important learnings have been drawn from these investigations that will drive our continuous mission to improve safety in Formula One and global motor sport,” FIA president Jean Todt said.
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez demolished Turkey’s Avni Yildirim in three rounds to retain his WBC and WBA super middleweight titles by knockout on Saturday. Mexico’s Alvarez dominated underdog Yildirim from the opening bell and sent the Turk crashing to the canvas with a crisp left-right combination in the third round at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The outclassed Yildirim then failed to emerge from his corner for the fourth round as Alvarez once again demonstrated why he is regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing. “I wanted to have a great fight here, and I did what I had to do,” Alvarez said. “I
Zion Williamson on Monday produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the league-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory. Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans a deserved victory over the Western Conference-leading Jazz. It was the sort of display from the 20-year-old Williamson that made him one of the most coveted young players in years when he was snapped up by New Orleans two years ago with the No.1 pick in the draft. Against Utah on Monday, the 2m, 129kg powerhouse used his physique and skill to barrel through the
‘CANNOT ARGUE’: Despite the referee allowing two controversial tries by Wales to stand, England coach Eddie Jones said that they were worthy winners Wales on Saturday surged clear in the closing stages to beat England 40-24 in Cardiff to clinch the Triple Crown and stay on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam. Defeat all but ended reigning champions England’s hopes of a successful title defense. England, in a match where French referee Pascal Gauzere controversially allowed two of Wales’ four tries to stand, battled back from 17-6 down to 24-24 with 18 minutes left. However, England’s indiscipline, a long-running problem for coach Eddie Jones’ men, allowed Wales replacement Callum Sheedy to kick three penalties before Cory Hill’s late try rounded off the victory. It was the