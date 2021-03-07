Schalke 04 slide toward the drop after 0-0 draw

AP, BERLIN





Despite a new coach, Schalke 04 on Friday took another step toward Germany’s second division with a scoreless draw in the Bundesliga against relegation rival FSV Mainz 05.

The Gelsenkirchen-based team had been hoping for a change of fortune under new coach Dimitrios Grammozis, their fifth of a turbulent season, but the old problems remained and their winless run stretched to nine games since their only win of the season.

Schalke remained last, eight points behind Mainz, DSC Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha BSC.

Schalke 04’s Matthew Hoppe, front, and Jeremiah St Juste of FSV Mainz 05 vie for the ball during their Bundesliga match at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Friday. Photo: AP

Bielefeld have two games in hand, while Hertha were to play Augsburg after press time last night.

Schalke appointed the previously little-known Grammozis on Tuesday, two days after a purge of five senior club staff, including the coach, sporting director, team coordinator, lead fitness coach and assistant coach.

The 42-year-old Grammozis made three changes from the team who lost to VfB Stuttgart 5-1 last weekend, bringing in goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, midfielder Raman Benito, and 18-year-old Kerim Calhanoglu for his Bundesliga debut.

Schalke 04’s Kerim Calhanoglu reacts after the final whistle of their Bundesliga match against FSV Mainz 05 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Calhanoglu is the cousin of Turkey and AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

However, the home team rarely came out of their own half and showed little sign of getting the win they needed to rekindle any slim hopes of Bundesliga survival.

Schalke defender Shkodran Mustafi went close with a rare chance when his header after a corner produced a fine save from Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner in the 18th minute.

The visitors pushed harder after the break, pinning Schalke back without creating clear-cut chances, and Schalke’s injury misery continued when Sead Kolasinac went off with what looked like a left hamstring problem in the 78th minute.

Zentner denied Suat Serdar with Schalke’s clearest chance shortly afterward and Jonathan Burkardt forced Ronnow into action at the other end.

Schalke’s players looked exhausted toward the end, but the visitors were unable to take advantage.

LA LIGA

AP, MADRID

Valencia on Friday scored twice in the final minutes to come from behind and defeat Villarreal 2-1 in La Liga.

Carlos Soler converted an 86th-minute penalty and Goncalo Guedes netted the winner 1 minute into stoppage-time to give the hosts the victory at the Mestalla Stadium.

Gerard Moreno put the visitors ahead in the 40th minute, also with a penalty.

Both penalties were called after a video review.

The win, which moved Valencia to 11th place, came amid talks that a Malaysian prince is considering buying the club from Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

The result extended Villarreal’s winless streak to seven consecutive league games.

They remained seventh in the standings.