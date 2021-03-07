Replacement scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan yesterday kicked a monster penalty from his own half after the hooter to secure a dramatic 27-24 bonus-point victory for the ACT Brumbies over the Melbourne Rebels in their Super Rugby AU clash in Canberra.
The game looked to be headed for golden try extra-time with the scores level before Lonergan launched a massive kick that narrowly crossed above the crossbar to secure an eighth home win in a row for the Brumbies and maintain their 100 percent start to the new season with a third successive victory.
The Brumbies lost skipper Allan Alaalatoa to a red card just before halftime, although competition rules allowed him to be replaced after 20 minutes, but they scored three tries via center Len Ikitau, fullback Tom Banks and a penalty try to secure the bonus point.
Photo: AFP
Flyhalf Matt Toomua kicked eight penalties for the visitors, who led 12-10 at halftime, but could not make their numerical advantage count.
Meanwhile, Rob Penney yesterday said that his future as head coach of the New South Wales Waratahs could be uncertain after seeing his side lose their third straight game on Friday.
The Waratahs slipped to a 20-16 defeat at the hands of a Western Force side reduced to 14 men for the final 15 minutes after replacement hooker Andrew Ready was shown a red card.
“I don’t know. You’ll answer that for us,” the Sydney Morning Herald reported Penney as saying when asked about his future with the team. “You can dissect the minutia of the whole performance. We made a few too many errors, they made a few less. There’s the result.”
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez demolished Turkey’s Avni Yildirim in three rounds to retain his WBC and WBA super middleweight titles by knockout on Saturday. Mexico’s Alvarez dominated underdog Yildirim from the opening bell and sent the Turk crashing to the canvas with a crisp left-right combination in the third round at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The outclassed Yildirim then failed to emerge from his corner for the fourth round as Alvarez once again demonstrated why he is regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing. “I wanted to have a great fight here, and I did what I had to do,” Alvarez said. “I
Zion Williamson on Monday produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the league-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory. Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans a deserved victory over the Western Conference-leading Jazz. It was the sort of display from the 20-year-old Williamson that made him one of the most coveted young players in years when he was snapped up by New Orleans two years ago with the No.1 pick in the draft. Against Utah on Monday, the 2m, 129kg powerhouse used his physique and skill to barrel through the
‘CANNOT ARGUE’: Despite the referee allowing two controversial tries by Wales to stand, England coach Eddie Jones said that they were worthy winners Wales on Saturday surged clear in the closing stages to beat England 40-24 in Cardiff to clinch the Triple Crown and stay on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam. Defeat all but ended reigning champions England’s hopes of a successful title defense. England, in a match where French referee Pascal Gauzere controversially allowed two of Wales’ four tries to stand, battled back from 17-6 down to 24-24 with 18 minutes left. However, England’s indiscipline, a long-running problem for coach Eddie Jones’ men, allowed Wales replacement Callum Sheedy to kick three penalties before Cory Hill’s late try rounded off the victory. It was the