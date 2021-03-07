Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday recovered from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karen Khachanov and reach the semi-finals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.
Seeded second, the Greek player was 3-1 down in the third set before breaking back and beating Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Tsitsipas is seeking his first tour title since February last year.
Photo: Reuters
His win set up a semi-final against fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who was pushed hard by qualifier Jeremy Chardy in a 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 win.
Chardy saved two match points at 6-5 down in the second set.
In the decider, Rublev sealed the win with his 15th ace on his fourth match point.
Photo: AP
Rublev is aiming to reach his first final of this year after going 5-0 in tour finals last year.
Borna Coric was to play qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the other semi-final after press time last night.
Coric hit 11 aces on his way to a hotly contested 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4) quarter-final win over Kei Nishikori.
Fucsovics won 6-4, 6-3 over Tommy Paul.
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez demolished Turkey’s Avni Yildirim in three rounds to retain his WBC and WBA super middleweight titles by knockout on Saturday. Mexico’s Alvarez dominated underdog Yildirim from the opening bell and sent the Turk crashing to the canvas with a crisp left-right combination in the third round at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The outclassed Yildirim then failed to emerge from his corner for the fourth round as Alvarez once again demonstrated why he is regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing. “I wanted to have a great fight here, and I did what I had to do,” Alvarez said. “I
Zion Williamson on Monday produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the league-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory. Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans a deserved victory over the Western Conference-leading Jazz. It was the sort of display from the 20-year-old Williamson that made him one of the most coveted young players in years when he was snapped up by New Orleans two years ago with the No.1 pick in the draft. Against Utah on Monday, the 2m, 129kg powerhouse used his physique and skill to barrel through the
‘CANNOT ARGUE’: Despite the referee allowing two controversial tries by Wales to stand, England coach Eddie Jones said that they were worthy winners Wales on Saturday surged clear in the closing stages to beat England 40-24 in Cardiff to clinch the Triple Crown and stay on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam. Defeat all but ended reigning champions England’s hopes of a successful title defense. England, in a match where French referee Pascal Gauzere controversially allowed two of Wales’ four tries to stand, battled back from 17-6 down to 24-24 with 18 minutes left. However, England’s indiscipline, a long-running problem for coach Eddie Jones’ men, allowed Wales replacement Callum Sheedy to kick three penalties before Cory Hill’s late try rounded off the victory. It was the