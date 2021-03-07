Tsitsipas reaches semis in Rotterdam

AP, ROTTERDAM, Netherlands





Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday recovered from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karen Khachanov and reach the semi-finals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

Seeded second, the Greek player was 3-1 down in the third set before breaking back and beating Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Tsitsipas is seeking his first tour title since February last year.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev, left, and Jeremy Chardy of France shake hands after their ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament quarter-final in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

His win set up a semi-final against fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who was pushed hard by qualifier Jeremy Chardy in a 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 win.

Chardy saved two match points at 6-5 down in the second set.

In the decider, Rublev sealed the win with his 15th ace on his fourth match point.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas speaks during an interview after his ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament quarter-final at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Friday. Photo: AP

Rublev is aiming to reach his first final of this year after going 5-0 in tour finals last year.

Borna Coric was to play qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the other semi-final after press time last night.

Coric hit 11 aces on his way to a hotly contested 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4) quarter-final win over Kei Nishikori.

Fucsovics won 6-4, 6-3 over Tommy Paul.