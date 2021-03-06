Australia yesterday thrashed New Zealand by 50 runs in a low-scoring fourth Twenty20 international in Wellington to level the series at 2-2.
The result sets up a winner-takes-all blockbuster in the final match at the same venue tomorrow, with Australia in red-hot form after struggling early in the series.
Australia scored 156-6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Photo: AFP
In reply, New Zealand were all out for 106 after 18.5 overs.
Captain Aaron Finch anchored the tourists’ innings with a gritty 79, making him Australia’s most prolific T20 international run scorer on 2,310, ahead of David Warner’s 2,265.
Finch chiseled out his 14th T20 half-century off 55 balls, before cutting loose with four sixes in the final over, in which Kyle Jamieson conceded 26 runs, but he struggled for partners as the Black Caps pinned back Australia’s batters with accurate bowling and a steady flow of wickets.
Despite his man-of-the-match batting performance, Finch singled out his bowlers for praise, saying they were outstanding on a wicket that did not play as expected.
“I thought we adapted really well, it was a really polished performance with the ball,” Finch said.
Paceman Kyle Richardson ended with the best figures of 3-19, but spinners Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell all contributed with two wickets each.
Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, claiming 3-32.
The Black Caps made a slow start, with openers Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert managing just one boundary between them in the opening three overs on a spin-friendly wicket.
Guptill departed cheaply for 7, but it was only the beginning of New Zealand’s woes, as they lost a further six wickets for 30 runs.
The collapse effectively ended the contest, despite some tail-end resistance from Jamieson, who top-scored for the Black Caps with 30.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was frustrated at a passive display that he said needed to improve for tomorrow’s decider.
“That was a pretty poor performance from us, particularly in the second half,” Williamson said. “We lacked a little bit of intent at times.”
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
RUTHLESS FORM: The 19-year-old Iga Swiatek downed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career, after winning Roland Garros last year French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday crushed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career. Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world No. 6 Sofia Kenin in the final. She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable win. Both players were untroubled, holding their opening service games
Paul McBeth, the world’s top-ranked disc golfer, has become the richest athlete in the sport’s history after signing a record US$10 million endorsement contract with Discraft to represent the manufacturer through 2031. “It’s mind-blowing to me to think that the 17-year-old me — or even before that, the 14-year-old me — made the right move to put myself in this position and be able to propel the sport to potentially the next level,” McBeth said in a YouTube video announcing the blockbuster deal on Wednesday. “I feel like this is just the beginning.” The 30-year-old, from Huntington Beach, California, is widely regarded
A late sprint on the final bend on Friday earned Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber the gold medal in the Nordic combined event as he edged out Ilkka Herola of Finland by four-tenths of a second at the FIS Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto recorded the longest ski jump of the competition to top the standings heading in to the 10km cross-country ski race, but he was soon left behind as the stronger skiers engaged in a tough battle at the front of the field. On the final lap, reigning champion and world cup leader Riiber was perfectly positioned