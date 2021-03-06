Mason Mount on Thursday fired Chelsea into fourth place in the English Premier League, as the midfielder’s superb strike clinched a 1-0 win against troubled Liverpool, while Everton boosted their top-four bid with a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion.
Mount’s first-half goal was enough to see off lackluster Liverpool and extend Chelsea’s impressive renaissance under new coach Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January.
Photo: Reuters
The Blues sit one point clear of fifth-placed Everton, who have a game in hand on the west London side.
“It was a very good team performance. It was a six-point game because the others lose,” Tuchel said. “We played with courage, had excellent moments with the ball, and never lost the attitude and desire. The race is on. We can never rest and never celebrate. There is no time.”
While Chelsea are on the up, injury-hit Liverpool crashed to a fifth successive home defeat for the first time in their illustrious history, leaving the spluttering champions without a win at Anfield since before Christmas.
Juergen Klopp’s team are languishing in seventh place, four points behind Chelsea after losing five of their past six league matches.
“It is a massive blow,” Klopp said. “It is not about Anfield or whatever, it is in general, too often. In the decisive moments we have to improve. We have to show our quality in these moments and we don’t do that often enough.”
After Chelsea’s Timo Werner was denied by the narrowest of offside decisions, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane missed a sitter.
Chelsea took the lead in the 42nd minute when N’Golo Kante launched a pass toward Mount and the England midfielder cut in from the left, leaving Fabinho trailing in his wake, before curling a superb finish into the bottom corner.
Liverpool did not have an effort on target until the 85th minute, after Klopp surprisingly hauled off leading scorer Mohamed Salah.
Everton made it three consecutive victories thanks to the in-form Richarlison, while their improving defense recorded a third successive clean sheet.
Richarlison headed home from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 65th-minute cross as the Brazilian netted for the fourth time in as many games after scoring just twice in the league this season before that run.
“We’re doing well and now we’re in the fight at the top of the table. The season is still long, but we are there and pleased to be there,” Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
Second-from-bottom Albion, who had a late Mbaye Diagne effort disallowed for offside, remain nine points adrift of safety as they slide toward relegation.
In the London derby, Dele Alli delivered in his first league start since the opening day of the season as Tottenham Hotspur won 1-0 at Fulham.
Alli was not credited with his first league goal for just short of a year as his effort deflected off Tosin Adarabioyo into his own net.
Fulham’s Josh Maja saw his effort harshly disallowed for a handball by Mario Lemina, as eighth-placed Spurs held on to move within five points of the top four with a game in hand.
“In the end it was not a very different game from some we had and we managed to concede late goals,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said. “Tonight was different, tonight we kept it.”
Gareth Bale and Alli have struggled for form and fitness this season, and have largely been bystanders as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane kept alive Tottenham’s chances of a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.
However, after Bale struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Burnley on Sunday, all four started together for the first time in a Premier League game as Mourinho finally let off the handbrake on his attacking talents.
Three of the front four combined for the only goal, as Bale’s pass picked out the run of Son and his cross appeared to have been turned in by Alli, only for the final touch to come off Adarabioyo.
RUTHLESS FORM: The 19-year-old Iga Swiatek downed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career, after winning Roland Garros last year French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday crushed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career. Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world No. 6 Sofia Kenin in the final. She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable win. Both players were untroubled, holding their opening service games
Paul McBeth, the world’s top-ranked disc golfer, has become the richest athlete in the sport’s history after signing a record US$10 million endorsement contract with Discraft to represent the manufacturer through 2031. “It’s mind-blowing to me to think that the 17-year-old me — or even before that, the 14-year-old me — made the right move to put myself in this position and be able to propel the sport to potentially the next level,” McBeth said in a YouTube video announcing the blockbuster deal on Wednesday. “I feel like this is just the beginning.” The 30-year-old, from Huntington Beach, California, is widely regarded
A late sprint on the final bend on Friday earned Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber the gold medal in the Nordic combined event as he edged out Ilkka Herola of Finland by four-tenths of a second at the FIS Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto recorded the longest ski jump of the competition to top the standings heading in to the 10km cross-country ski race, but he was soon left behind as the stronger skiers engaged in a tough battle at the front of the field. On the final lap, reigning champion and world cup leader Riiber was perfectly positioned