Sanchez fires Inter 6 points clear

LATE JEOPARDY: Hernani pulled one back for Parma to make it a nervous final 20 minutes for the league leaders, but Inter held on to claim all three points

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Alexis Sanchez on Thursday struck twice in the second half for his first brace in the Inter jersey as his side moved six points clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Parma.

Romelu Lukaku had a role in both the goals by his former Manchester United teammate to give Antonio Conte’s side a sixth consecutive league win.

Inter pulled clear of second-placed AC Milan, who were held 1-1 against Udinese on Wednesday, with reigning champions Juventus a further four points adrift with a game in hand.

Inter’s Alexis Sanchez, right, scores against Parma in their Serie A match at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“The improvement over last year is obvious, but there are 13 games left and in Serie A each is a battle,” Conte said.

Chile international Sanchez started up front in place of Lautaro Martinez to lead the Inter attack alongside Lukaku.

“I think I’m a very democratic coach, in the sense that I don’t give anything to anyone,” said Conte, who led Inter to second place in Serie A in his first season in charge. “There is a team and the individual comes later. [Sanchez] is in the best condition we’ve ever seen him, and now Romelu and Lautaro know that Sanchez is right behind them, too. I’m happy because my kids are showing great application and resilience.”

Both sides had their chances in the first half at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma.

Christian Eriksen missed the chance to tap in for Inter in front of an open goal after half an hour following good work from Achraf Hakimi.

Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe denied Lukaku and the Belgian nodded just wide off an Ivan Perisic cross just before halftime.

At the other end of the pitch, Samir Handanovic did well to keep out a close-range Jasmin Kurtic header, with Dennis Man also nodding wide.

Sanchez struck for the second consecutive league game nine minutes after halftime.

Lukaku chested down a Marcelo Brozovic through-ball with a back-heel toward goal, which a racing Sanchez picked up to blast past Sepe.

Eight minutes later the Chilean got the second, finishing off a Lukaku cross for the former Manchester United player’s first brace since joining Inter last season.

It was his third goal in two games to bring his tally to five for this season, one more than in his first season.

Brazilian Hernani pulled one back for Parma in the 71st minute, connecting with a Giuseppe Pezzella cross to volley in past Handanovic.

Inter held on for the three points to give themselves a cushion going into Monday’s league game against fourth-placed Atalanta BC.

“I’m like a lion that always wants to play, but I make my experience available to the coach,” Sanchez said.

“We have to fight for the scudetto,” the striker added as Inter target their first Serie A title since 2009-2010. “The players have grown a lot, since we lost the [UEFA] Europa League final we have improved a lot. We are overcoming those steps that Inter were missing.”

Parma are second from bottom after the loss extended their winless streak to 16 consecutive league games.