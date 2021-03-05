James Harden on Wednesday returned to Houston for the first time since his tumultuous departure from the Houston Rockets, posting a triple-double to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 132-114 victory over his former NBA team.
Harden, greeted by a first-quarter video tribute, cheers and a smattering of boos, delivered 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists to fuel Brooklyn, where he finally landed in January after demanding a trade.
“I’m excited. I mean, we got a win,” Harden said. “We’ve been playing very, very good basketball, and to finish out strong like this going into the All-Star break means a lot to us.”
Photo: AP
Harden became just the sixth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his first game against his former team, ably helping the Nets overcome the continued absence of Kevin Durant.
In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Joel Embiid scored 40 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-123 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz in a clash of the top teams in the East and West.
Embiid drained a three-pointer to knot the score at 118-118 with 6.5 seconds left in regulation, while Tobias Harris scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime to lift the 76ers to victory over the league-leading Jazz.
Utah star Donovan Mitchell finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but was ejected after receiving his second technical in the extra period.
A frustrated Mitchell lashed out at game officials.
“I’m never, ever one to blame a ref ... but this is getting out of hand,” Mitchell said of calls he felt should have gone Utah’s way.
“There have been games like this we’ve won, games we’ve lost ... but the fact that we continuously get screwed in a way by this — it’s getting ridiculous,” he said.
Mitchell stormed off the court after his second technical for arguing with officials, kicking a water cooler toward a security guard as he departed.
Also on Wednesday, it was:
‧ Trail Blazers 108, Warriors 106
‧ Kings 123, Lakers 120
‧ Pacers 114, Cavaliers 111
‧ Pistons 129, Raptors 105
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
RUTHLESS FORM: The 19-year-old Iga Swiatek downed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career, after winning Roland Garros last year French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday crushed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career. Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world No. 6 Sofia Kenin in the final. She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable win. Both players were untroubled, holding their opening service games
Paul McBeth, the world’s top-ranked disc golfer, has become the richest athlete in the sport’s history after signing a record US$10 million endorsement contract with Discraft to represent the manufacturer through 2031. “It’s mind-blowing to me to think that the 17-year-old me — or even before that, the 14-year-old me — made the right move to put myself in this position and be able to propel the sport to potentially the next level,” McBeth said in a YouTube video announcing the blockbuster deal on Wednesday. “I feel like this is just the beginning.” The 30-year-old, from Huntington Beach, California, is widely regarded