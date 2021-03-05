US legislators in more than 20 states have this year introduced bills that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams at public-high schools, but in almost every case, sponsors cannot cite a single instance in their own state or region when such participation has caused problems.
The Associated Press reached out to two dozen state lawmakers sponsoring such measures around the US, as well as the conservative groups supporting them, and found only a few times that it has been an issue among the hundreds of thousands of US teenagers who play high-school sports.
For example, South Carolina Representative Ashley Trantham said that she knew of no transgender athletes competing in the state and was proposing a ban to prevent potential problems.
Photo: AP
Otherwise, she told a hearing: “The next generation of female athletes in South Carolina might not have a chance to excel.”
In places like Mississippi and Montana, lawmakers largely brushed aside the question or pointed to a pair of runners in Connecticut, where from 2017 to 2019, transgender sprinters Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood combined to win 15 championship races, prompting a lawsuit.
Supporters of transgender rights say that the Connecticut case gets so much attention from conservatives because it is the only example of its kind.
“It’s their Exhibit A, and there’s no Exhibit B — absolutely none,” said Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights and a prominent trans-rights attorney.
The multiple sports bills address a threat that does not exist, he said.
In New Jersey’s Camden County, transgender Rebekah Bruesehoff, 14, competes on her middle-school field hockey team and hopes to keep playing in high school.
“It’s all been positive,” she said. “The coaches have been really helpful.”
While New Jersey has a trans-inclusive sports policy, Bruesehoff is distressed by the proposed bans elsewhere — notably measures that might require girls to verify their gender.
“I know what it’s like to have my gender questioned,” she said. “It’s invasive, embarrassing. I don’t want others to go through that.”
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
RUTHLESS FORM: The 19-year-old Iga Swiatek downed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career, after winning Roland Garros last year French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday crushed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career. Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world No. 6 Sofia Kenin in the final. She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable win. Both players were untroubled, holding their opening service games
Paul McBeth, the world’s top-ranked disc golfer, has become the richest athlete in the sport’s history after signing a record US$10 million endorsement contract with Discraft to represent the manufacturer through 2031. “It’s mind-blowing to me to think that the 17-year-old me — or even before that, the 14-year-old me — made the right move to put myself in this position and be able to propel the sport to potentially the next level,” McBeth said in a YouTube video announcing the blockbuster deal on Wednesday. “I feel like this is just the beginning.” The 30-year-old, from Huntington Beach, California, is widely regarded