US states to ban trans girls in sports, despite few issues

AP





US legislators in more than 20 states have this year introduced bills that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams at public-high schools, but in almost every case, sponsors cannot cite a single instance in their own state or region when such participation has caused problems.

The Associated Press reached out to two dozen state lawmakers sponsoring such measures around the US, as well as the conservative groups supporting them, and found only a few times that it has been an issue among the hundreds of thousands of US teenagers who play high-school sports.

For example, South Carolina Representative Ashley Trantham said that she knew of no transgender athletes competing in the state and was proposing a ban to prevent potential problems.

Rebekah Bruesehoff, 14, is pictured with her field hockey stick in New Jersey on Friday last week. Photo: AP

Otherwise, she told a hearing: “The next generation of female athletes in South Carolina might not have a chance to excel.”

In places like Mississippi and Montana, lawmakers largely brushed aside the question or pointed to a pair of runners in Connecticut, where from 2017 to 2019, transgender sprinters Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood combined to win 15 championship races, prompting a lawsuit.

Supporters of transgender rights say that the Connecticut case gets so much attention from conservatives because it is the only example of its kind.

“It’s their Exhibit A, and there’s no Exhibit B — absolutely none,” said Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights and a prominent trans-rights attorney.

The multiple sports bills address a threat that does not exist, he said.

In New Jersey’s Camden County, transgender Rebekah Bruesehoff, 14, competes on her middle-school field hockey team and hopes to keep playing in high school.

“It’s all been positive,” she said. “The coaches have been really helpful.”

While New Jersey has a trans-inclusive sports policy, Bruesehoff is distressed by the proposed bans elsewhere — notably measures that might require girls to verify their gender.

“I know what it’s like to have my gender questioned,” she said. “It’s invasive, embarrassing. I don’t want others to go through that.”