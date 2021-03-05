India spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin yesterday took seven wickets between them as England were dismissed for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final Test.
India, leading the series 2-1, were 24-1 at stumps after England fast bowler James Anderson trapped Shubman Gill leg before wicket for a duck on the third ball of the innings.
Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) were batting.
Joe Root again won the toss and chose to bat in Ahmedabad, where India won the spin-dominated third Test inside two days.
Wickets again fell thick and fast, and Ben Stokes’ 55 held England’s score together.
Ashwin tested Pope with his off-spin after tea and the batsman was unlucky to get an inside-edge off his back pad that went to short-leg, and Gill took a simple catch.
Stokes fell to a Washington Sundar delivery from around the wicket.
Patel got Dan Lawrence stumped four short of his half-century.
Siraj and Stokes were involved in a verbal duel, joined by India captain Virat Kohli, until the umpires intervened.
Stokes then hit back with three boundaries off the quick bowler.
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
RUTHLESS FORM: The 19-year-old Iga Swiatek downed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career, after winning Roland Garros last year French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday crushed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career. Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world No. 6 Sofia Kenin in the final. She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable win. Both players were untroubled, holding their opening service games
Paul McBeth, the world’s top-ranked disc golfer, has become the richest athlete in the sport’s history after signing a record US$10 million endorsement contract with Discraft to represent the manufacturer through 2031. “It’s mind-blowing to me to think that the 17-year-old me — or even before that, the 14-year-old me — made the right move to put myself in this position and be able to propel the sport to potentially the next level,” McBeth said in a YouTube video announcing the blockbuster deal on Wednesday. “I feel like this is just the beginning.” The 30-year-old, from Huntington Beach, California, is widely regarded