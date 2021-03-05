England out for 205 in final Test

AFP, AHMEDABAD, India





India spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin yesterday took seven wickets between them as England were dismissed for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final Test.

India, leading the series 2-1, were 24-1 at stumps after England fast bowler James Anderson trapped Shubman Gill leg before wicket for a duck on the third ball of the innings.

Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) were batting.

Joe Root again won the toss and chose to bat in Ahmedabad, where India won the spin-dominated third Test inside two days.

Wickets again fell thick and fast, and Ben Stokes’ 55 held England’s score together.

Ashwin tested Pope with his off-spin after tea and the batsman was unlucky to get an inside-edge off his back pad that went to short-leg, and Gill took a simple catch.

Stokes fell to a Washington Sundar delivery from around the wicket.

Patel got Dan Lawrence stumped four short of his half-century.

Siraj and Stokes were involved in a verbal duel, joined by India captain Virat Kohli, until the umpires intervened.

Stokes then hit back with three boundaries off the quick bowler.