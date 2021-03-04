OLYMPICS
Skier mulls ‘morals’ issues
US skier Mikaela Shiffrin told CNN in an interview aired on Tuesday that she should not have to choose between her morals and her job amid calls for a boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. “The Olympics is big, and it’s something that you shoot for, and you don’t want to miss it, and you certainly don’t want to be put in the position of having to choose between human rights, like morality versus being able to do your job, which on the other hand can bring light to some issues or can actually bring hope to the world at a very difficult time,” Shiffrin said.
ICE HOCKEY
‘Miracle’ statue planned
A push has started to build a monument to the US Olympic ice hockey team’s efforts at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics. A three-year project is under way to raise money for a statue by sculptor Robert Eccleston depicting the team celebrating on the medal stand. “We felt that this incredible sports moment and the ultimate example of teamwork exemplified by the group richly deserved its own monument,” Katie Million, who with Jeff Potter leads the Monument to a Miracle Committee, told the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.
RUGBY UNION
Women’s Cup delay planned
The Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is set to be postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, World Rugby announced on Tuesday. The governing body said that a recommendation to delay the event, originally scheduled for Sept. 18 to Oct. 16, would be ratified next week by tournament organizers and the World Rugby executive committee. While acknowledging delaying the event until next year was “hugely disappointing,” World Rugby interim chief executive Alan Gilpin said it was the right thing to do. “Certainly this decision has players at heart,” he said. “In recent weeks, through discussions with our key partners in New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand government, it’s become clear that we do not have the level of certainty we need to collectively deliver the best environment for all teams.” Gilpin cited recent COVID-19 cases in Auckland that prompted New Zealand’s largest city into lockdown this week. He also said there were concerns “challenging” global travel restrictions that meant teams would not have adequate preparation time for the tournament.
SNOOKER
Hendry returns to table
Stephen Hendry, snooker’s record seven-time world champion, on Tuesday played his first match in nearly nine years after coming out of retirement — and he might have to change his Twitter handle. The 52-year-old Scot lost 4-1 to Matt Selt in the first round of the Gibraltar Open. It was Hendry’s first appearance on the world tour since he retired immediately after losing in the World Championship in 2012. He has taken up an invitational tour card to play on the tour for the next two seasons. The sole frame Hendry won against Selt came thanks to a break of 107. It was the 776th competitive century of his career, which leaves Hendry with a dilemma — his Twitter handle is @Shendry775. Hendry, whose haul of seven world titles is one more than Ronnie O’Sullivan, Ray Reardon and Steve Davis in the all-time list in the modern era, is aiming to return to the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to play in the World Championship in April.
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
BARTY PARTY OVER: After crashing out on Wednesday, Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the Qatar Open with a left leg injury, and hit back at Australians’ unrealistic expectations Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann yesterday advanced to the Adelaide International semi-finals after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8/10), 7-5. Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open. She and Rogers had an extended rally in the ninth game of the third set, which Gauff won after setting up game point with a cross-court return. Gauff next faces second-seeded Belinda Bencic, who beat Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-4. Teichmann had five
RUTHLESS FORM: The 19-year-old Iga Swiatek downed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career, after winning Roland Garros last year French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday crushed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career. Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world No. 6 Sofia Kenin in the final. She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable win. Both players were untroubled, holding their opening service games