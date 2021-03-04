SPORTS BRIEFS

OLYMPICS

Skier mulls ‘morals’ issues

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin told CNN in an interview aired on Tuesday that she should not have to choose between her morals and her job amid calls for a boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. “The Olympics is big, and it’s something that you shoot for, and you don’t want to miss it, and you certainly don’t want to be put in the position of having to choose between human rights, like morality versus being able to do your job, which on the other hand can bring light to some issues or can actually bring hope to the world at a very difficult time,” Shiffrin said.

ICE HOCKEY

‘Miracle’ statue planned

A push has started to build a monument to the US Olympic ice hockey team’s efforts at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics. A three-year project is under way to raise money for a statue by sculptor Robert Eccleston depicting the team celebrating on the medal stand. “We felt that this incredible sports moment and the ultimate example of teamwork exemplified by the group richly deserved its own monument,” Katie Million, who with Jeff Potter leads the Monument to a Miracle Committee, told the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.

RUGBY UNION

Women’s Cup delay planned

The Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is set to be postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, World Rugby announced on Tuesday. The governing body said that a recommendation to delay the event, originally scheduled for Sept. 18 to Oct. 16, would be ratified next week by tournament organizers and the World Rugby executive committee. While acknowledging delaying the event until next year was “hugely disappointing,” World Rugby interim chief executive Alan Gilpin said it was the right thing to do. “Certainly this decision has players at heart,” he said. “In recent weeks, through discussions with our key partners in New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand government, it’s become clear that we do not have the level of certainty we need to collectively deliver the best environment for all teams.” Gilpin cited recent COVID-19 cases in Auckland that prompted New Zealand’s largest city into lockdown this week. He also said there were concerns “challenging” global travel restrictions that meant teams would not have adequate preparation time for the tournament.

SNOOKER

Hendry returns to table

Stephen Hendry, snooker’s record seven-time world champion, on Tuesday played his first match in nearly nine years after coming out of retirement — and he might have to change his Twitter handle. The 52-year-old Scot lost 4-1 to Matt Selt in the first round of the Gibraltar Open. It was Hendry’s first appearance on the world tour since he retired immediately after losing in the World Championship in 2012. He has taken up an invitational tour card to play on the tour for the next two seasons. The sole frame Hendry won against Selt came thanks to a break of 107. It was the 776th competitive century of his career, which leaves Hendry with a dilemma — his Twitter handle is @Shendry775. Hendry, whose haul of seven world titles is one more than Ronnie O’Sullivan, Ray Reardon and Steve Davis in the all-time list in the modern era, is aiming to return to the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to play in the World Championship in April.