Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament by beating Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.
The 22-year-old Greek player was to play Hubert Hurkacz in the second round after the Polish player saw off Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (8/6).
Earlier, fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat US qualifier Marcos Giron 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 to set up a second-round match against Andy Murray.
Photo: AP
Rublev was pushed hard by Giron as the first set went with serve, but he got two service breaks in the second set.
Eighth-seeded Stanislas Wawrinka’s disappointing start to the season continued as he was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Karen Khachanov following a second-round exit at the Australian Open.
Khachanov’s win set up another Russian-British match in the second round, this time against qualifier Cameron Norrie.
Alex de Minaur won an all-Australian match against John Millman 6-1, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting against Kei Nishikori.
In France, Caroline Garcia advanced to the second round of the Lyon Open by beating fellow French player Oceane Dodin 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Third-seeded Garcia put away Dodin on her eighth match point after nearly two hours.
Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic outlasted Mihaela Buzarnescu 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in their first-round match.
Mladenovic faces Margarita Gasparyan of Russia in the second round. Gasparyan defeated Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 6-1.
Seventh-seeded Paula Badosa needed three sets to get past 188th-ranked Harmony Tan.
The Spaniard was to play Stefanie Voegele in the second round, after the veteran Swiss player beat Irini Bara in three sets.
At the Qatar Open, Misaki Doi of Japan defeated Zheng Saisai of China 6-4, 6-3 in the women’s singles, while in the women’s doubles, Taiwan’s Liang En-shuo was eliminated after she and her partner, Akgul Amanmuradova of Uzbekistan, went down 6-1, 6-3 against US duo Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula.
Additional reporting by staff writer
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
BARTY PARTY OVER: After crashing out on Wednesday, Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the Qatar Open with a left leg injury, and hit back at Australians’ unrealistic expectations Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann yesterday advanced to the Adelaide International semi-finals after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8/10), 7-5. Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open. She and Rogers had an extended rally in the ninth game of the third set, which Gauff won after setting up game point with a cross-court return. Gauff next faces second-seeded Belinda Bencic, who beat Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-4. Teichmann had five
RUTHLESS FORM: The 19-year-old Iga Swiatek downed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career, after winning Roland Garros last year French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday crushed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career. Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world No. 6 Sofia Kenin in the final. She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable win. Both players were untroubled, holding their opening service games