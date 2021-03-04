Tsitsipas, Rublev advance; Wawrinka is eliminated

AP, ROTTERDAM, Netherlands





Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament by beating Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

The 22-year-old Greek player was to play Hubert Hurkacz in the second round after the Polish player saw off Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (8/6).

Earlier, fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat US qualifier Marcos Giron 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 to set up a second-round match against Andy Murray.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in their first-round men’s singles match at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Rublev was pushed hard by Giron as the first set went with serve, but he got two service breaks in the second set.

Eighth-seeded Stanislas Wawrinka’s disappointing start to the season continued as he was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Karen Khachanov following a second-round exit at the Australian Open.

Khachanov’s win set up another Russian-British match in the second round, this time against qualifier Cameron Norrie.

Alex de Minaur won an all-Australian match against John Millman 6-1, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting against Kei Nishikori.

In France, Caroline Garcia advanced to the second round of the Lyon Open by beating fellow French player Oceane Dodin 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Third-seeded Garcia put away Dodin on her eighth match point after nearly two hours.

Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic outlasted Mihaela Buzarnescu 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in their first-round match.

Mladenovic faces Margarita Gasparyan of Russia in the second round. Gasparyan defeated Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 6-1.

Seventh-seeded Paula Badosa needed three sets to get past 188th-ranked Harmony Tan.

The Spaniard was to play Stefanie Voegele in the second round, after the veteran Swiss player beat Irini Bara in three sets.

At the Qatar Open, Misaki Doi of Japan defeated Zheng Saisai of China 6-4, 6-3 in the women’s singles, while in the women’s doubles, Taiwan’s Liang En-shuo was eliminated after she and her partner, Akgul Amanmuradova of Uzbekistan, went down 6-1, 6-3 against US duo Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula.

Additional reporting by staff writer