SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Real to keep calm, carry on

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said his side did not view Monday’s 1-1 draw at home to Real Sociedad as a missed opportunity to get back into the title race and called for calm ahead of Sunday’s clash at leaders Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid would have gone into the derby with the chance to move level on points with Atletico had they beaten Sociedad, but in the end only managed a draw after Vinicius Jr snatched a late equalizer to cancel out Portu’s opening goal. “We have to stay calm. We played well and created three or four clear chances, but were up against a side that also created chances. Now we need to be patient, keep our cool and rest,” the Frenchman said.

SOCCER

‘Barcagate’ arrests made

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was on Monday arrested as part of a police investigation into last year’s “Barcagate” scandal, a source with knowledge of the case said. Bartomeu, who resigned as president in October last year, was among four arrests made just six days ahead of the club’s new presidential elections on Sunday. Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau, head of legal services Roma Gomez Ponti and Bartomeu’s advisor, Jaume Masferrer, were also arrested by Catalan police, who searched the club’s offices on Monday morning. Grau and Gomez Ponti were released, but Bartomeu and Masferrer were to spend the night in a cell before appearing before a judge yesterday, Spanish media reported. Barcelona said in a statement that the operation was related to last year’s scandal in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and Bartomeu.

TENNIS

Djokovic equals Federer

Novak Djokovic is gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, and has already caught Federer in another significant statistic: As of Monday, Djokovic has been No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a total of 310 weeks. That equals Federer’s career record for most time spent atop the rankings, and no matter what happens over the next week, Djokovic is assured of breaking Federer’s mark on Monday. Pete Sampras is third on the list, with 286 weeks. Djokovic’s Australian Open championship last month gave the 33-year-old from Serbia 18 Grand Slam singles trophies. Only Federer and Nadal, each with 20, have more.

Football

J.J. Watt heads to Cardinals

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt on Monday confirmed he is joining the Arizona Cardinals following his release by the Houston Texans. Multiple reports said the 31-year-old had signed a two-year deal worth US$31 million.

CRICKET

Zim ahead in Abu Dhabi

Fifteen wickets fell on day one of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat, but Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi wreaked havoc as the pair took seven wickets between them, leaving the hosts with a score of 131 all out. At stumps Zimbabwe led by two runs at 133-5, with skipper Sean Williams on 54 not out and Ryan Burl on 8 not out.