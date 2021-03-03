SOCCER
Real to keep calm, carry on
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said his side did not view Monday’s 1-1 draw at home to Real Sociedad as a missed opportunity to get back into the title race and called for calm ahead of Sunday’s clash at leaders Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid would have gone into the derby with the chance to move level on points with Atletico had they beaten Sociedad, but in the end only managed a draw after Vinicius Jr snatched a late equalizer to cancel out Portu’s opening goal. “We have to stay calm. We played well and created three or four clear chances, but were up against a side that also created chances. Now we need to be patient, keep our cool and rest,” the Frenchman said.
SOCCER
‘Barcagate’ arrests made
Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was on Monday arrested as part of a police investigation into last year’s “Barcagate” scandal, a source with knowledge of the case said. Bartomeu, who resigned as president in October last year, was among four arrests made just six days ahead of the club’s new presidential elections on Sunday. Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau, head of legal services Roma Gomez Ponti and Bartomeu’s advisor, Jaume Masferrer, were also arrested by Catalan police, who searched the club’s offices on Monday morning. Grau and Gomez Ponti were released, but Bartomeu and Masferrer were to spend the night in a cell before appearing before a judge yesterday, Spanish media reported. Barcelona said in a statement that the operation was related to last year’s scandal in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and Bartomeu.
TENNIS
Djokovic equals Federer
Novak Djokovic is gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, and has already caught Federer in another significant statistic: As of Monday, Djokovic has been No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a total of 310 weeks. That equals Federer’s career record for most time spent atop the rankings, and no matter what happens over the next week, Djokovic is assured of breaking Federer’s mark on Monday. Pete Sampras is third on the list, with 286 weeks. Djokovic’s Australian Open championship last month gave the 33-year-old from Serbia 18 Grand Slam singles trophies. Only Federer and Nadal, each with 20, have more.
Football
J.J. Watt heads to Cardinals
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt on Monday confirmed he is joining the Arizona Cardinals following his release by the Houston Texans. Multiple reports said the 31-year-old had signed a two-year deal worth US$31 million.
CRICKET
Zim ahead in Abu Dhabi
Fifteen wickets fell on day one of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat, but Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi wreaked havoc as the pair took seven wickets between them, leaving the hosts with a score of 131 all out. At stumps Zimbabwe led by two runs at 133-5, with skipper Sean Williams on 54 not out and Ryan Burl on 8 not out.
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
WARMING UP? Coco Gauff next faces Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals at Memorial Drive after losing to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open Coco Gauff’s five-week stay in Australia was yesterday extended with a second-round win at the Adelaide International. The 16-year-old American beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive. It was Gauff’s fourth consecutive win, after two in qualifying and another in the first round. Gauff lost to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open. During her Australian Open debut last year, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round. Today, Gauff faces Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals. In other matches, second-seeded Belinda Bencic advanced with