The image of Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott seemingly posing for a photograph while sitting on a dead horse provoked horror and led to the Irishman being banned on Monday from entering runners into British races.
Elliott, one of the sport’s most celebrated figures in Britain and Ireland, apologized while confirming the authenticity of an undated photo that was shared on Twitter on Saturday, showing him sitting on a horse that had just died of a heart attack after a training run.
One of his most high-profile employers, Cheveley Park Stud, said it was “truly horrified” by the image and bookmaker Betfair dropped Elliott as an ambassador, saying that his actions were not consistent with its “values.”
They were sentiments echoed by the body that runs British horseracing in a scathing statement.
“People who work in our industry believe their values — of caring for and respecting our horses — have been deeply undermined by this behavior,” the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said.
The BHA said it was “appalled” by the image and imposed the temporary block on Elliott training horses in British races while he is investigated by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.
In a convoluted explanation Elliott gave on Sunday about an incident that he said occurred “some time ago,” he said he was waiting for the body of the horse — which has not been named — to be taken away when he received a phone call and sat down on the horse “without thinking.”
The image shows him in a pose, holding two fingers out while sitting astride the horse.
In an interview with the Racing Post published on Monday, Elliott accepted his actions were “indefensible.”
“Whether alive or dead, the horse was entitled to dignity,” he said. “A moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for, and that my staff are suffering for.”
“I will be punished, I fully understand that, but it absolutely breaks my heart to read and hear people say that I have no respect for my horses. That couldn’t be further from the truth,” Elliot said.
He said his world was “crumbling” in front of him.
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
WARMING UP? Coco Gauff next faces Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals at Memorial Drive after losing to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open Coco Gauff’s five-week stay in Australia was yesterday extended with a second-round win at the Adelaide International. The 16-year-old American beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive. It was Gauff’s fourth consecutive win, after two in qualifying and another in the first round. Gauff lost to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open. During her Australian Open debut last year, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round. Today, Gauff faces Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals. In other matches, second-seeded Belinda Bencic advanced with