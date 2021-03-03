Irish trainer banned from UK races over dead horse photo

AP





The image of Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott seemingly posing for a photograph while sitting on a dead horse provoked horror and led to the Irishman being banned on Monday from entering runners into British races.

Elliott, one of the sport’s most celebrated figures in Britain and Ireland, apologized while confirming the authenticity of an undated photo that was shared on Twitter on Saturday, showing him sitting on a horse that had just died of a heart attack after a training run.

One of his most high-profile employers, Cheveley Park Stud, said it was “truly horrified” by the image and bookmaker Betfair dropped Elliott as an ambassador, saying that his actions were not consistent with its “values.”

They were sentiments echoed by the body that runs British horseracing in a scathing statement.

“People who work in our industry believe their values — of caring for and respecting our horses — have been deeply undermined by this behavior,” the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said.

The BHA said it was “appalled” by the image and imposed the temporary block on Elliott training horses in British races while he is investigated by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

In a convoluted explanation Elliott gave on Sunday about an incident that he said occurred “some time ago,” he said he was waiting for the body of the horse — which has not been named — to be taken away when he received a phone call and sat down on the horse “without thinking.”

The image shows him in a pose, holding two fingers out while sitting astride the horse.

In an interview with the Racing Post published on Monday, Elliott accepted his actions were “indefensible.”

“Whether alive or dead, the horse was entitled to dignity,” he said. “A moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for, and that my staff are suffering for.”

“I will be punished, I fully understand that, but it absolutely breaks my heart to read and hear people say that I have no respect for my horses. That couldn’t be further from the truth,” Elliot said.

He said his world was “crumbling” in front of him.