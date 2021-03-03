Murray feeling under pressure, rallies in Rotterdam

Reuters





Andy Murray feels like he is playing for his career every time he takes the court after recent losses to low-ranked opponents, but the injury-ravaged former world No. 1 said he plans to meet the challenge head on.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was forced to miss this year’s Australian Open after contracting COVID-19 and instead headed to Italy last month to compete in a challenger tournament in Biella.

He lost the challenger final to Ukraine’s Illya Marchenko, who was ranked 212th at the time, and then went down to 83rd-ranked Belarussian Egor Gerasimov on his return to the ATP Tour in Montpellier, France.

Andy Murray clenches his fist after defeating Robin Haase in their ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament men’s singles match in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Monday. Photo: AP

On Monday, Murray was on the verge of another early exit in the ATP event in Rotterdam, but rallied from 0-3 down in the deciding set to beat 193rd ranked Robin Haase 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in a match that lasted more than two-and-half hours.

It was the first Tour-level win since August last year for Murray, who is ranked 123rd after sliding down the standings due to two hip operations.

“It’s not easy,” Murray said. “Every time I lose a match, I’m getting told to retire, that I should stop playing, that I’m finished, I’ve got nothing left and whatever and it’s sad and all of these things.”

“I feel like I’m playing for my career just now each time I step on the court, which is a motivation in some ways, but it also adds a bit of extra stress,” he said. “There’s a bit of extra doubt there, and on top of that I’m playing with a metal hip... It’s a big challenge for me just now, and one that I’ll meet head on.”

In the women’s tennis on Monday, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Victoria Azarenka provided what was perhaps the best match on the opening day of the Qatar Open, with Azarenka prevailing 6-2, 6-3.

Despite conceding the first set, Russia’s Kuznetsova put up a spirited defense in the second, leading to increasingly sprawling rallies with her well-matched Belarusian opponent.

A number of knife-edge line calls added to the suspense as the two played into the evening.

In France, top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova was knocked out of the Lyon Open in the opening round by 139th-ranked Clara Tauson.

Tauson won convincingly 6-3, 6-4, showing a better second serve. She finished the first set with an ace, and the match on a long serve return by the Russian.

No. 2-seeded Fiona Ferro barely avoided the same fate as Alexandrova, as she was made to fight for nearly three hours to overcome 161st-ranked Magdalena Frech 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 in the empty hard court stadium.

Additional reporting by AFP and AP