Andy Murray feels like he is playing for his career every time he takes the court after recent losses to low-ranked opponents, but the injury-ravaged former world No. 1 said he plans to meet the challenge head on.
The three-time Grand Slam winner was forced to miss this year’s Australian Open after contracting COVID-19 and instead headed to Italy last month to compete in a challenger tournament in Biella.
He lost the challenger final to Ukraine’s Illya Marchenko, who was ranked 212th at the time, and then went down to 83rd-ranked Belarussian Egor Gerasimov on his return to the ATP Tour in Montpellier, France.
Photo: AP
On Monday, Murray was on the verge of another early exit in the ATP event in Rotterdam, but rallied from 0-3 down in the deciding set to beat 193rd ranked Robin Haase 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in a match that lasted more than two-and-half hours.
It was the first Tour-level win since August last year for Murray, who is ranked 123rd after sliding down the standings due to two hip operations.
“It’s not easy,” Murray said. “Every time I lose a match, I’m getting told to retire, that I should stop playing, that I’m finished, I’ve got nothing left and whatever and it’s sad and all of these things.”
“I feel like I’m playing for my career just now each time I step on the court, which is a motivation in some ways, but it also adds a bit of extra stress,” he said. “There’s a bit of extra doubt there, and on top of that I’m playing with a metal hip... It’s a big challenge for me just now, and one that I’ll meet head on.”
In the women’s tennis on Monday, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Victoria Azarenka provided what was perhaps the best match on the opening day of the Qatar Open, with Azarenka prevailing 6-2, 6-3.
Despite conceding the first set, Russia’s Kuznetsova put up a spirited defense in the second, leading to increasingly sprawling rallies with her well-matched Belarusian opponent.
A number of knife-edge line calls added to the suspense as the two played into the evening.
In France, top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova was knocked out of the Lyon Open in the opening round by 139th-ranked Clara Tauson.
Tauson won convincingly 6-3, 6-4, showing a better second serve. She finished the first set with an ace, and the match on a long serve return by the Russian.
No. 2-seeded Fiona Ferro barely avoided the same fate as Alexandrova, as she was made to fight for nearly three hours to overcome 161st-ranked Magdalena Frech 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 in the empty hard court stadium.
Additional reporting by AFP and AP
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
WARMING UP? Coco Gauff next faces Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals at Memorial Drive after losing to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open Coco Gauff’s five-week stay in Australia was yesterday extended with a second-round win at the Adelaide International. The 16-year-old American beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive. It was Gauff’s fourth consecutive win, after two in qualifying and another in the first round. Gauff lost to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open. During her Australian Open debut last year, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round. Today, Gauff faces Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals. In other matches, second-seeded Belinda Bencic advanced with