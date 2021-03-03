Zion Williamson on Monday produced a dominant performance as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the league-leading Utah Jazz with a 129-124 victory.
Pelicans prodigy Williamson finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to give New Orleans a deserved victory over the Western Conference-leading Jazz.
It was the sort of display from the 20-year-old Williamson that made him one of the most coveted young players in years when he was snapped up by New Orleans two years ago with the No.1 pick in the draft.
Photo: AFP
Against Utah on Monday, the 2m, 129kg powerhouse used his physique and skill to barrel through the Jazz defense.
Utah had led by nine points in the second period, but were left trailing by 17 early in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans cut loose.
Although Utah closed to within one point with 47 seconds remaining, two Williamson free throws restored the Pelicans’ three-point cushion before Josh Hart added the coup de grace after Mike Conley missed for Utah.
Williamson’s scoring tally was matched by Brandon Ingram, who also finished with 26 points, while four other Pelicans players cracked double digits.
Point guard Lonzo Ball added 23 points, while J.J. Redick had 17 off the bench including three of four three-pointers.
Utah’s scoring was led by Bojan Bogdanovic, who finished with 31 points, while Rudy Gobert had 22 points and Donovan Mitchell 21.
The contest pivoted in the third quarter, when the Pelicans erupted for 40 points.
“We find ourselves in situations like this all the time,” Williamson said afterward. “It’s a matter of want, and tonight we wanted it more. We came out with better energy in the third quarter and got the win.”
The Pelicans improved to 15-19 and are now 11 in the Western Conference standings. Leaders Utah fell to 27-8 following the loss, but remain three games clear of the second-placed Los Angeles Lakers.
Meanwhile, Joel Embiid scored 24 points and hauled down 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from their shock weekend defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers with an emphatic win over the Indiana Pacers.
Embiid added five assists and two turnovers in a dominant 130-114 victory over the Pacers that improved the Sixers to 23-12 at the top of the Eastern Conference.
In Texas, Kyrie Irving and James Harden helped the Brooklyn Nets overcome a late San Antonio Spurs rally in a thrilling 124-113 overtime win at the AT&T Center.
The Nets are now within half a game of the Sixers with 23 wins and 13 losses.
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
WARMING UP? Coco Gauff next faces Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals at Memorial Drive after losing to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open Coco Gauff’s five-week stay in Australia was yesterday extended with a second-round win at the Adelaide International. The 16-year-old American beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive. It was Gauff’s fourth consecutive win, after two in qualifying and another in the first round. Gauff lost to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open. During her Australian Open debut last year, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round. Today, Gauff faces Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals. In other matches, second-seeded Belinda Bencic advanced with