SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Lin silent on racism claim

Jeremy Lin said he would not name the person alleged to have called him “coronavirus” on the basketball court, as it would do little in the fight against racism. US media said the NBA’s G League had launched an investigation after the Taiwanese-American made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday. “I know this will disappoint some of you but I’m not naming or shaming anyone,” Lin wrote on Twitter. “What good does it do in this situation for someone to be torn down? It doesn’t make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism.” The former NBA guard said there were better ways to support Asian American communities experiencing racism. “Fighting ignorance with ignorance will get us nowhere. Sharing our own pain by painting another group of people with stereotypes is not the way,” he said. “Listen to the voices that are teaching us how to be anti-racist towards ALL people. Hear others’ stories, expand your perspective, stop comparing experiences. I believe this generation can be different.”

MOROR RACING

Tanak holds Arctic lead

Ott Tanak on Saturday won three of the six stages to maintain his lead in the Arctic Rally. The Estonian, who drives for Hyundai, complained of tire issues after finishing second in the last two stages of the day. “It went to plan,” Tanak said. “The tires were quite tired, so it was important to get here without any mistakes.” On the day that it was announced that one of Finland’s greatest rally drivers, Hannu Mikkola, had died aged 78, 20-year-old Kalle Rovanpera climbed to second in his home rally, winning the sixth stage of the day. Tanak leads Toyota’s Rovanpera by 24.9 seconds. Belgian Thierry Neuville won the last stage of the day by 12.3 seconds in his Hyundai to close to 1.8 seconds further back in third. World champion Sebastien Ogier, who started this season with victory in Monte Carlo, drove into a snowbank on the final turn of the day. Ogier and his codriver, Julien Ingrassia, finished the stage, but dropped from sixth to 22nd in the standings.

SAILING

America’s Cup delayed

The first weekend of America’s Cup racing between Team New Zealand and Italy’s Luna Rossa next week has been postponed because of the latest COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, organizers said yesterday. The first two race days, which were scheduled to take place in Auckland on Saturday and Sunday, have been pushed forward “to provide at least some certainty in planning for all event stakeholders,” America’s Cup Event said in a statement.

SOCCER

US ends kneeling ban

US Soccer on Saturday formally scrapped a controversial policy banning players from kneeling during the national anthem, following a vote of members at the federation’s annual meeting. US Soccer’s board of directors repealed the policy last year, but the decision required confirmation by the full membership of the ruling body. At Saturday’s meeting, the board’s decision to scrap the rule was backed by 71 percent of voters, with 29 percent against. Explaining the decision to repeal the policy last year, US Soccer said the rule was wrong and reflected a failure of the federation to address the concerns of black people and other minorities.