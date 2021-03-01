BASKETBALL
Lin silent on racism claim
Jeremy Lin said he would not name the person alleged to have called him “coronavirus” on the basketball court, as it would do little in the fight against racism. US media said the NBA’s G League had launched an investigation after the Taiwanese-American made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday. “I know this will disappoint some of you but I’m not naming or shaming anyone,” Lin wrote on Twitter. “What good does it do in this situation for someone to be torn down? It doesn’t make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism.” The former NBA guard said there were better ways to support Asian American communities experiencing racism. “Fighting ignorance with ignorance will get us nowhere. Sharing our own pain by painting another group of people with stereotypes is not the way,” he said. “Listen to the voices that are teaching us how to be anti-racist towards ALL people. Hear others’ stories, expand your perspective, stop comparing experiences. I believe this generation can be different.”
MOROR RACING
Tanak holds Arctic lead
Ott Tanak on Saturday won three of the six stages to maintain his lead in the Arctic Rally. The Estonian, who drives for Hyundai, complained of tire issues after finishing second in the last two stages of the day. “It went to plan,” Tanak said. “The tires were quite tired, so it was important to get here without any mistakes.” On the day that it was announced that one of Finland’s greatest rally drivers, Hannu Mikkola, had died aged 78, 20-year-old Kalle Rovanpera climbed to second in his home rally, winning the sixth stage of the day. Tanak leads Toyota’s Rovanpera by 24.9 seconds. Belgian Thierry Neuville won the last stage of the day by 12.3 seconds in his Hyundai to close to 1.8 seconds further back in third. World champion Sebastien Ogier, who started this season with victory in Monte Carlo, drove into a snowbank on the final turn of the day. Ogier and his codriver, Julien Ingrassia, finished the stage, but dropped from sixth to 22nd in the standings.
SAILING
America’s Cup delayed
The first weekend of America’s Cup racing between Team New Zealand and Italy’s Luna Rossa next week has been postponed because of the latest COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, organizers said yesterday. The first two race days, which were scheduled to take place in Auckland on Saturday and Sunday, have been pushed forward “to provide at least some certainty in planning for all event stakeholders,” America’s Cup Event said in a statement.
SOCCER
US ends kneeling ban
US Soccer on Saturday formally scrapped a controversial policy banning players from kneeling during the national anthem, following a vote of members at the federation’s annual meeting. US Soccer’s board of directors repealed the policy last year, but the decision required confirmation by the full membership of the ruling body. At Saturday’s meeting, the board’s decision to scrap the rule was backed by 71 percent of voters, with 29 percent against. Explaining the decision to repeal the policy last year, US Soccer said the rule was wrong and reflected a failure of the federation to address the concerns of black people and other minorities.
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘INTIMIDATING’: Andy Murray said that players on the ATP Tour face a difficult challenge going from semi-finals to facing 17-time Grand Slam winners in a final Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list as Andy Murray said that the “young guns” on the men’s tour have not closed the gap on the “Big Three.” Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the top 20. Aslan Karatsev’s historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana