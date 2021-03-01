With one star back for the Dallas Mavericks and another one sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA’s longest winning streak was halted rather easily.
Luka Doncic scored 27 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from injury, helping the Mavericks snap the Nets’ eight-game run with a 115-98 victory on Saturday night.
James Harden had 29 points for the Nets, but only four after halftime while playing as Brooklyn’s solo superstar with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sidelined.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Obviously, they had two great players out, but he’s an amazing player. It’s very tough to stop him,” Doncic said. “We did a great job in the second half. I think it was way better.”
Durant missed his seventh straight game with a left hamstring strain and Irving rested his surgically repaired right shoulder. That took more than 56 points per game away from the NBA’s highest-scoring team and Brooklyn managed just 34 points after halftime.
“Look, I know they’re down a couple of superstars, but to hold them to 18 and 16 in the second half is pretty damn good,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said.
Porzingis missed the past three games with lower back tightness and shook off his rust after halftime to help Dallas break open the game.
Leading by four at halftime, the Mavericks came out for the third quarter focused on throwing the ball inside to the 2.2m-tall Latvian, who has nearly 18cm on any starter in the Nets’ small-ball starting lineup. He responded with 10 points in the quarter, including a three-point play that capped an 11-2 spurt and pushed Dallas’ lead to 85-74.
It became 91-76 when Dorian Finney-Smith blocked Harden’s shot to lead to Tim Hardaway Jr’s basket. Dallas put it away with 12 straight points early in the fourth, making it 106-84 and soon after Harden was removed for good.
“That second half, we just didn’t have any legs,” Harden said.
Jalen Brunson scored 14 points for the Mavericks, who split games against the East’s top teams after losing at Philadelphia on Thursday, when they committed a season-high 22 turnovers. They had only nine on Saturday.
Doncic and Harden each scored 15 points in the first quarter, but the Mavericks gave more help to their point guard and led 38-26 after shooting 61 percent. Brooklyn cut it to 68-64 at halftime, when Harden had 25.
In other games on Saturday, it was:
‧ Wizards 128, Timberwolves 112
‧ Jazz 124, Magic 109
‧ Spurs 117, Pelicans 114
‧ Cavaliers 112, 76ers 109
‧ Knicks 110, Pacers 107
‧ Nuggets 126, Thunder 96
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘INTIMIDATING’: Andy Murray said that players on the ATP Tour face a difficult challenge going from semi-finals to facing 17-time Grand Slam winners in a final Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list as Andy Murray said that the “young guns” on the men’s tour have not closed the gap on the “Big Three.” Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the top 20. Aslan Karatsev’s historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana