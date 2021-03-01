Mavericks end the Nets’ eight-game run

AP, NEW YORK





With one star back for the Dallas Mavericks and another one sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA’s longest winning streak was halted rather easily.

Luka Doncic scored 27 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from injury, helping the Mavericks snap the Nets’ eight-game run with a 115-98 victory on Saturday night.

James Harden had 29 points for the Nets, but only four after halftime while playing as Brooklyn’s solo superstar with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sidelined.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, looks to pass past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden in their NBA game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Obviously, they had two great players out, but he’s an amazing player. It’s very tough to stop him,” Doncic said. “We did a great job in the second half. I think it was way better.”

Durant missed his seventh straight game with a left hamstring strain and Irving rested his surgically repaired right shoulder. That took more than 56 points per game away from the NBA’s highest-scoring team and Brooklyn managed just 34 points after halftime.

“Look, I know they’re down a couple of superstars, but to hold them to 18 and 16 in the second half is pretty damn good,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said.

Porzingis missed the past three games with lower back tightness and shook off his rust after halftime to help Dallas break open the game.

Leading by four at halftime, the Mavericks came out for the third quarter focused on throwing the ball inside to the 2.2m-tall Latvian, who has nearly 18cm on any starter in the Nets’ small-ball starting lineup. He responded with 10 points in the quarter, including a three-point play that capped an 11-2 spurt and pushed Dallas’ lead to 85-74.

It became 91-76 when Dorian Finney-Smith blocked Harden’s shot to lead to Tim Hardaway Jr’s basket. Dallas put it away with 12 straight points early in the fourth, making it 106-84 and soon after Harden was removed for good.

“That second half, we just didn’t have any legs,” Harden said.

Jalen Brunson scored 14 points for the Mavericks, who split games against the East’s top teams after losing at Philadelphia on Thursday, when they committed a season-high 22 turnovers. They had only nine on Saturday.

Doncic and Harden each scored 15 points in the first quarter, but the Mavericks gave more help to their point guard and led 38-26 after shooting 61 percent. Brooklyn cut it to 68-64 at halftime, when Harden had 25.

