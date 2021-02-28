Riiber sprints to claim Nordic combined gold for Norway at world championship

Reuters, OBERSTDORF, Germany





A late sprint on the final bend on Friday earned Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber the gold medal in the Nordic combined event as he edged out Ilkka Herola of Finland by four-tenths of a second at the FIS Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto recorded the longest ski jump of the competition to top the standings heading in to the 10km cross-country ski race, but he was soon left behind as the stronger skiers engaged in a tough battle at the front of the field.

On the final lap, reigning champion and world cup leader Riiber was perfectly positioned behind Herola, with Norway’s Jens Luraas Oftebro in third and Japan’s Akito Watabe in fourth, but Watabe was dropped as the front three crested the final hill and the race for the line began.

Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber, left, reacts as he crosses the finish line ahead of compatriot Jens Luraas Oftebro, center, in the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships men’s 10km individual Gundersen Nordic combined event in Oberstdorf, Germany, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Herola looked to be in the pole position as they swept down the final hill, but Riiber, who won Olympic silver in Pyeongchang in 2018, shifted outside and powered around the last bend to claim the gold medal, raising his arms as he crossed the line just ahead of Herola, with Oftebro a half-second behind the Finn.

In the women’s team event, Austria pipped Slovenia for the gold medal by an extremely slim margin of 1.4 points, with Norway taking the bronze medal a further 15.8 points behind.

With the Slovenians leading going into the final round, Ema Klinec, 22, who won gold in Thursday’s normal hill event, came up just short on the last jump of the competition to finish just behind the Austrians.

Slovenia’s Ema Klinec competes in the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships women’s team first-round ski jumping event in Oberstdorf, Germany, on Friday. Photo: AFP

EXTREME SKIING

AP, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California

Two skiers on Sunday last week navigated a thin layer of snow with no margin for error down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, and alternately skied and rappelled back to the valley floor in an unusually daring feat.

Jason Torlano, 45, and Zach Milligan, 40, completed the descent in five hours by carefully carving their way in crusty snow and using ropes to rappel several sections of bare rock known as the “death slabs” beneath the iconic face of Half Dome, the Fresno Bee reported on Thursday.

“If you fall to your left or right, you’re definitely dead,” said J.T. Holmes, a professional free skier who is a friend of Torlano’s. “If you fall down the middle, you have a small chance of not falling to your death — but it’s a maybe.”

Snowboarder Jim Zellers is believed to be the first to descend the 243m upper section on the shoulder of the dome in 2000, but no one is known to have attempted the entire 1,463m descent from peak to valley.

Torlano said that he had been dreaming about skiing the dome since his family moved to Yosemite when he was five years old.

He first climbed Half Dome as a youngster, clinging to the same cables tens of thousands of visitors do every year to ascend the final steep pitch up the rounded side of the polished granite feature.

He advanced to become one of an elite group of climbers to scale the sheer granite face using ropes only to catch his fall at least a dozen times. He later became a ranger in the park.

“It’s just always been there,” Torlano told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’ve been attracted to Half Dome for as long as I can remember.”

After also serving a stint in the US Army, he settled down with his wife and children in a community near Yosemite. He specializes in using ropes to work in high-altitude and dangerous settings.

He said that he tried to ski down Half Dome each of the past three years, but called it off after finding unsuitable snow.

This year, an early storm this month filled Yosemite with fresh powder, including about 7.6cm of snow at the peak of Half Dome.

On Friday last week, he rented a friend’s small plane to study the snow conditions and possible route before calling Milligan, a rock climbing buddy, to join him.

Milligan said that he initially planned to only film Torlano skiing, but decided to make his own descent by carefully side slipping down on skis.

He said that things quickly turned dangerous when he skied over part of one of the cables and lost control before he used an ice ax to stop his slide and was able to right himself.

“I was just trying to stay in control and stay alive,” Milligan said. “You’re on that spine and you don’t have a lot of room for error.”