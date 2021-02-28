The Auckland Blues yesterday ruined Ardie Savea’s centenary celebrations for the Hurricanes in Wellington, New Zealand, with a storming second half to open their Super Rugby Aotearoa season with a 31-16 victory.
Jodie Barrett’s booming boot had the Hurricanes ahead 11-7 at halftime, only for the Blues to strike back with three second-half tries.
Savea, marking his 100th game in Hurricanes colors and his first as captain, had a powerful game with essential turnovers, crushing tackles and powerful running with the ball.
However, the All Blacks loose forward and one-man tank could not do it on his own and as much as he put in a sterling effort, the Hurricanes were unable to hold back a powerful Blues pack stacked with a raft of Test players.
“In the second half, we still struggled with our set piece, but we did well to reorganize and focus on the basics, and get some good go-forward [ball] and score some tries,” Blues captain Paddy Tuipulotu said.
However, there were multiple penalties and two yellow cards, and Tuipulotu said that discipline would be a key element in the competition.
“The refs are going to be harder on the off-side, and there’ll be a lot more penalties,” Tuipulotu said. “But in saying that, it’s for the good of the game and for us as players that we’ve got to adhere to those [rules], and try and keep pushing the boundaries — but not too much.”
There was a try apiece in the opening six minutes — to Dalton Papali’i and Asafo Aumua — before Barrett made his mark in the closing three minutes of the first half.
He banged over two penalties from near the sideline and close to halfway when the Hurricanes were down a man with James Blackwell in the sin bin.
It had the Hurricanes five points ahead going into the second spell, but the lead did not last long.
Caleb Clarke latched on to an Otere Black cross-kick to put the visitors back in front, and a Stephen Perofeta try, converted by Black, pushed the Blues out to a 21-16 lead.
The Hurricanes narrowed the gap with a well-worked lineout move that produced Aumua’s second try, before the stronger finishing Blues piled on a penalty by Black, who also converted a 70m runaway try by Rieko Ioane.
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘INTIMIDATING’: Andy Murray said that players on the ATP Tour face a difficult challenge going from semi-finals to facing 17-time Grand Slam winners in a final Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list as Andy Murray said that the “young guns” on the men’s tour have not closed the gap on the “Big Three.” Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the top 20. Aslan Karatsev’s historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed