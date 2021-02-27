SPORTS BRIFS

Agencies





OLYMPICS

No decision on boycott: US

The White House has not made a final decision on whether the US would take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, a spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, even as some Republicans call for a boycott. Republicans who have called either for a boycott or for the Games to be moved have cited a US designation that the Chinese government was perpetrating genocide against Uighurs in Xinjiang. Speaking to reporters about US participation in the Beijing Olympics, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “There hasn’t been a final decision made on that and, of course, we would look for guidance from the US Olympic Committee.” Human rights groups have urged the International Olympic Committee to move the Games because of China’s treatment of Uighurs along with other human rights concerns. China denies human rights abuses.

SOCCER

FIFA investigation ends

Franz Beckenbauer and other former German officials cannot be prosecuted over the 2006 World Cup vote-buying scandal because the statute of limitations has expired, FIFA’s ethics committee said on Thursday. FIFA’s internal judiciary said it had determined that the statute of limitation had expired in 2012 for Beckenbauer, and in 2015 for Theo Zwanziger and Horst Schmidt. In March 2016, FIFA’s ethics committee opened formal proceedings against Beckenbauer, who chaired the 2006 World Cup organizing committee, and five others over their roles in the bidding process for the finals. The investigation was prompted by a 2015 report in Der Spiegel that Germany had used a secret fund of 10 million Swiss francs (US$11.1 million at the current exchange rate) to buy votes and obtain the rights to host the competition at the expense of South Africa.

BASKETBALL

Beasley banned over threats

The NBA on Thursday slapped Malik Beasley with a 12-game ban after the Minnesota Timberwolves guard was charged by police in the off-season with threatening someone with violence. Beasley’s suspension starts today when the Timberwolves play the Washington Wizards. The charges stem from an incident that took place at Beasley’s home in Plymouth, Minnesota, in September last year, when he reportedly pointed a rifle at a couple and their daughter. He was charged with threat of violence and minor drug possession in October last year.

SOCCER

Juventus report losses

Italian champions Juventus on Thursday reported losses of 113.7 million euros (US$138.1 million) for the first half of the current financial year, more than double the deficit for the same period the previous season largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest figures compare with losses of 50.3 million euros in the first half of the club’s 2019-2020 financial year, which runs from July 1 to June 30. “The first half of the 2020-2021 financial year was heavily penalized by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictive measures imposed by the authorities,” Juventus said of a season played with matches behind closed doors. The club had reported losses of 89.7 million euros for the 2019-2020 year.