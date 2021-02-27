OLYMPICS
No decision on boycott: US
The White House has not made a final decision on whether the US would take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, a spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, even as some Republicans call for a boycott. Republicans who have called either for a boycott or for the Games to be moved have cited a US designation that the Chinese government was perpetrating genocide against Uighurs in Xinjiang. Speaking to reporters about US participation in the Beijing Olympics, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “There hasn’t been a final decision made on that and, of course, we would look for guidance from the US Olympic Committee.” Human rights groups have urged the International Olympic Committee to move the Games because of China’s treatment of Uighurs along with other human rights concerns. China denies human rights abuses.
SOCCER
FIFA investigation ends
Franz Beckenbauer and other former German officials cannot be prosecuted over the 2006 World Cup vote-buying scandal because the statute of limitations has expired, FIFA’s ethics committee said on Thursday. FIFA’s internal judiciary said it had determined that the statute of limitation had expired in 2012 for Beckenbauer, and in 2015 for Theo Zwanziger and Horst Schmidt. In March 2016, FIFA’s ethics committee opened formal proceedings against Beckenbauer, who chaired the 2006 World Cup organizing committee, and five others over their roles in the bidding process for the finals. The investigation was prompted by a 2015 report in Der Spiegel that Germany had used a secret fund of 10 million Swiss francs (US$11.1 million at the current exchange rate) to buy votes and obtain the rights to host the competition at the expense of South Africa.
BASKETBALL
Beasley banned over threats
The NBA on Thursday slapped Malik Beasley with a 12-game ban after the Minnesota Timberwolves guard was charged by police in the off-season with threatening someone with violence. Beasley’s suspension starts today when the Timberwolves play the Washington Wizards. The charges stem from an incident that took place at Beasley’s home in Plymouth, Minnesota, in September last year, when he reportedly pointed a rifle at a couple and their daughter. He was charged with threat of violence and minor drug possession in October last year.
SOCCER
Juventus report losses
Italian champions Juventus on Thursday reported losses of 113.7 million euros (US$138.1 million) for the first half of the current financial year, more than double the deficit for the same period the previous season largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest figures compare with losses of 50.3 million euros in the first half of the club’s 2019-2020 financial year, which runs from July 1 to June 30. “The first half of the 2020-2021 financial year was heavily penalized by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictive measures imposed by the authorities,” Juventus said of a season played with matches behind closed doors. The club had reported losses of 89.7 million euros for the 2019-2020 year.
After a week of storms ashore, Ineos Team UK won one of two races sailed in a shifting breeze yesterday to raise the faint hint of a comeback in the America’s Cup Challenger Series final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. As racing resumed after a week’s delay, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races. Two races today are
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by