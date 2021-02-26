SPORTS BRIEFS

OLYMPICS

Committee could pull relay

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee yesterday said they could suspend the upcoming torch relay should big gatherings raise COVID-19 infection risks, asking spectators to support by clapping. The toned-down torch relay, which begins on March 25, is to be broadcast live to avoid gatherings on streets, Yukihiko Nunomura, senior executive at Tokyo 2020, told a news briefing. “By any chance, if any dense gatherings happen on streets, torch relay can be stopped, as we prioritize safety and security,” Nunomura said. Meanwhile, about 1,000 Olympics volunteers have quit over the past month, organizers said, during which time organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori resigned due to sexist remarks. Volunteers are the backbone of any Games, performing everything from guiding people to venues, translating and driving visitors around. Organizers have said they do not expect running the Games would be affected, since the number quitting was only about 1 percent of the total.

SOCCER

Alisson Becker’s father dies

Two Brazilian clubs yesterday expressed condolences following the sudden death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Fluminense posted on social media that it was deeply sorry for the death of Jose Agostinho Becker. Alisson Becker’s brother, Muriel, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense. Internacional, where the brothers previously played, also offered condolences. Brazilian media reported that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker had drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul. Local police confirmed the body of man was found on Wednesday night. Alisson Becker, who started for his national team at the 2018 World Cup, won the Champions League and the latest edition of the Premier League with Liverpool.

GOLF

Not a comeback: Sorenstam

Annika Sorenstam on Wednesday said she is looking forward to playing at this week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida after 13 years away, but the 10-time major champion has no plans to make a permanent comeback. The Swede, who retired in 2008 and is third on the all-time list with 72 LPGA titles, said she decided to play at the Gainbridge LPGA event as part of her preparations for the US Senior Women’s Open. “I have no other plans,” the 50-year-old said. “I’ve been away for 13 years. I don’t have the hunger that I did. I’m just excited to be playing and swinging the club. When you get older, you have some other priorities in your life, and mine is to be a mother and a wife and businesswoman.”

ICE HOCKEY

Canadiens drop Julien

The reeling Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday fired head coach Claude Julien after back-to-back NHL losses to the lowly Ottawa Senators. Assistant Dominique Ducharme was named interim coach and former NHL winger Alex Burrows was added to the coaching staff in a shake-up that also saw assistant coach Kirk Muller fired. “I have great respect for these two men [Claude and Kirk], whom I hold in high regard. In Dominique Ducharme, we see a very promising coach who will bring new life and new energy to our group,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said.