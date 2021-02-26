OLYMPICS
Committee could pull relay
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee yesterday said they could suspend the upcoming torch relay should big gatherings raise COVID-19 infection risks, asking spectators to support by clapping. The toned-down torch relay, which begins on March 25, is to be broadcast live to avoid gatherings on streets, Yukihiko Nunomura, senior executive at Tokyo 2020, told a news briefing. “By any chance, if any dense gatherings happen on streets, torch relay can be stopped, as we prioritize safety and security,” Nunomura said. Meanwhile, about 1,000 Olympics volunteers have quit over the past month, organizers said, during which time organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori resigned due to sexist remarks. Volunteers are the backbone of any Games, performing everything from guiding people to venues, translating and driving visitors around. Organizers have said they do not expect running the Games would be affected, since the number quitting was only about 1 percent of the total.
SOCCER
Alisson Becker’s father dies
Two Brazilian clubs yesterday expressed condolences following the sudden death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Fluminense posted on social media that it was deeply sorry for the death of Jose Agostinho Becker. Alisson Becker’s brother, Muriel, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense. Internacional, where the brothers previously played, also offered condolences. Brazilian media reported that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker had drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul. Local police confirmed the body of man was found on Wednesday night. Alisson Becker, who started for his national team at the 2018 World Cup, won the Champions League and the latest edition of the Premier League with Liverpool.
GOLF
Not a comeback: Sorenstam
Annika Sorenstam on Wednesday said she is looking forward to playing at this week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida after 13 years away, but the 10-time major champion has no plans to make a permanent comeback. The Swede, who retired in 2008 and is third on the all-time list with 72 LPGA titles, said she decided to play at the Gainbridge LPGA event as part of her preparations for the US Senior Women’s Open. “I have no other plans,” the 50-year-old said. “I’ve been away for 13 years. I don’t have the hunger that I did. I’m just excited to be playing and swinging the club. When you get older, you have some other priorities in your life, and mine is to be a mother and a wife and businesswoman.”
ICE HOCKEY
Canadiens drop Julien
The reeling Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday fired head coach Claude Julien after back-to-back NHL losses to the lowly Ottawa Senators. Assistant Dominique Ducharme was named interim coach and former NHL winger Alex Burrows was added to the coaching staff in a shake-up that also saw assistant coach Kirk Muller fired. “I have great respect for these two men [Claude and Kirk], whom I hold in high regard. In Dominique Ducharme, we see a very promising coach who will bring new life and new energy to our group,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said.
After a week of storms ashore, Ineos Team UK won one of two races sailed in a shifting breeze yesterday to raise the faint hint of a comeback in the America’s Cup Challenger Series final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. As racing resumed after a week’s delay, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races. Two races today are
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘INTIMIDATING’: Andy Murray said that players on the ATP Tour face a difficult challenge going from semi-finals to facing 17-time Grand Slam winners in a final Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list as Andy Murray said that the “young guns” on the men’s tour have not closed the gap on the “Big Three.” Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the top 20. Aslan Karatsev’s historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed