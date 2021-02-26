Veteran batsman Martin Guptill yesterday returned to form with a blistering 97, as New Zealand held on for a nail-biting win over Australia in the second Twenty20 international in Dunedin.
Guptill’s Black Caps set Australia a challenging target of 220 after losing the toss, but were made to sweat as Australia came within four runs of victory.
Both sides took advantage of University Oval’s short boundaries in a thrilling match that featured 30 sixes and 434 runs at an average of 10.9 an over.
Photo: AFP
Marcus Stoinis starred for Australia with 78 from 37 balls, but Guptill’s 97 from 50 laid the foundation for New Zealand’s win.
Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner also shone amid the batting fireworks, taking 4-31, while Australia paceman Kane Richardson managed 3-43.
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was another exceptional performer, taking two wickets in the final over when a rampant Australia needed 15 runs for victory.
Neesham also scored an undefeated 45, including six sixes.
The result puts New Zealand 2-0 up in the five-match series, on the brink of a shock win over the world’s second-ranked Twenty20 team.
Guptill’s innings gave him the record for the most sixes in Twenty20 internationals with 132, taking him past India’s Rohit Sharma on 127.
The 34-year-old clubbed the ball over the boundary eight times, bludgeoning all comers in the Australia attack. He fell just short of his third Twenty20 century after being caught trying to hit a Daniel Sams delivery out of the ground.
Guptill averaged only 17 in the series against the West Indies and Pakistan, then managed just 11.5 in the domestic competition before picking up a hamstring injury.
Pressure on the opener grew when he made a duck in the first match against Australia on Monday, with calls for uncapped Finn Allen to join the squad.
He answered his critics with a return to his big-hitting best, bringing up 50 off 27 balls, with eight boundaries, including four sixes.
Guptill said he had not changed his approach during the game-turning innings.
“I just went out and tried to do the best I could — fortunately for me it came off,” he said.
Although Guptill provided fireworks at one end, Kane Williamson was steady at the other, scoring 53 off 35 balls.
ENGLAND VS INDIA
AFP, AHMEDABAD, India
England skipper Joe Root yesterday claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul, as India were bowled out for 145 in the day-night third Test.
India led by 33 after routing England for 112 on the first day at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
India resumed on 99-3 and Jack Leach quickly removed Ajinkya Rahane for 7 and Rohit Sharma for 66 with his left-arm spin on a viciously turning track.
Root replaced fast bowler James Anderson and struck with his first ball to have Rishabh Pant caught behind for 1.
The England captain, playing his 102nd Test, struck twice in an over to send back Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, both for a duck, and to silence the home crowd.
He wrapped up the tail to return figures of 5-8 runs in 6.2 overs. The umpires called an early tea after the last wicket fell.
India and England were tied 1-1 going into the third of the four matches that could decide which of the teams go into the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.
After a week of storms ashore, Ineos Team UK won one of two races sailed in a shifting breeze yesterday to raise the faint hint of a comeback in the America’s Cup Challenger Series final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. As racing resumed after a week’s delay, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races. Two races today are
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by
‘INTIMIDATING’: Andy Murray said that players on the ATP Tour face a difficult challenge going from semi-finals to facing 17-time Grand Slam winners in a final Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list as Andy Murray said that the “young guns” on the men’s tour have not closed the gap on the “Big Three.” Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the top 20. Aslan Karatsev’s historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed