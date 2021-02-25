Josh Norris scores shoot-out winner to give Senators 5-4 win over Canadiens

AP, OTTAWA, Ontario





Josh Norris on Tuesday scored the shoot-out winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Tim Stutzle also beat Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in the shoot-out. The Senators’ Brady Tkachuk opened with a miss, while Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray stopped Corey Perry and Jonathan Drouin.

It capped a wild and entertaining game between the rivals.

Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris, right, scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in a shoot-out at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on Tuesday. Photo: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY

The teams had excellent opportunities in overtime. The Senators’ Stutzle had two glorious opportunities, but could not convert, while Montreal’s Tyler Toffoli was stoned on a breakaway with about 1 minute to go.

It looked like the Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher had scored with 2.1 seconds left in regulation, but the goal was waved off after a review due to goaltender interference.

Tkachuk had two goals for the Senators, while Drake Batherson and Erik Brannstrom also scored.

Shea Weber had two goals for the Canadiens, while Drouin and Toffoli had one goal apiece.

Tkachuk also chipped a couple of teeth when he was high-sticked and got in a fight with Ben Chariot.

“It’s got to be one of the crazier games to have been a part of,” Tkachuk said. “It was just a lot going on. I’m excited about how I’m going to feel tomorrow morning.”

After a slow start, the last-placed Senators have picked up their play of late. Ottawa entered with three wins over their past five games.

Senators coach D.J. Smith said that his team was “dangerous.”

“We’ve got a different hunger and a different attack mentality,” he said.

“When you get a couple on the power play and your penalty kill is good, you usually get points in the NHL,” Smith added.

The 9-5-4 Canadiens were 5-1-2 last month, but entered with just one win in their past five games to drop them into fourth place in the North Division.

“It’s steps at this point,” Weber said. “We’re trying to get out of this and we’re going to get out of it together.”

