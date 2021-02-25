Josh Norris on Tuesday scored the shoot-out winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Tim Stutzle also beat Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in the shoot-out. The Senators’ Brady Tkachuk opened with a miss, while Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray stopped Corey Perry and Jonathan Drouin.
It capped a wild and entertaining game between the rivals.
Photo: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY
The teams had excellent opportunities in overtime. The Senators’ Stutzle had two glorious opportunities, but could not convert, while Montreal’s Tyler Toffoli was stoned on a breakaway with about 1 minute to go.
It looked like the Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher had scored with 2.1 seconds left in regulation, but the goal was waved off after a review due to goaltender interference.
Tkachuk had two goals for the Senators, while Drake Batherson and Erik Brannstrom also scored.
Shea Weber had two goals for the Canadiens, while Drouin and Toffoli had one goal apiece.
Tkachuk also chipped a couple of teeth when he was high-sticked and got in a fight with Ben Chariot.
“It’s got to be one of the crazier games to have been a part of,” Tkachuk said. “It was just a lot going on. I’m excited about how I’m going to feel tomorrow morning.”
After a slow start, the last-placed Senators have picked up their play of late. Ottawa entered with three wins over their past five games.
Senators coach D.J. Smith said that his team was “dangerous.”
“We’ve got a different hunger and a different attack mentality,” he said.
“When you get a couple on the power play and your penalty kill is good, you usually get points in the NHL,” Smith added.
The 9-5-4 Canadiens were 5-1-2 last month, but entered with just one win in their past five games to drop them into fourth place in the North Division.
“It’s steps at this point,” Weber said. “We’re trying to get out of this and we’re going to get out of it together.”
Also on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Oilers 4, Canucks 3
‧ Sabres 4, Devils 1
‧ Penguins 3, Capitals 2
‧ Blackhawks 6, Blue Jackets 5
‧ Predators 2, Red Wings 0
After a week of storms ashore, Ineos Team UK won one of two races sailed in a shifting breeze yesterday to raise the faint hint of a comeback in the America’s Cup Challenger Series final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. As racing resumed after a week’s delay, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races. Two races today are
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
‘INTIMIDATING’: Andy Murray said that players on the ATP Tour face a difficult challenge going from semi-finals to facing 17-time Grand Slam winners in a final Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list as Andy Murray said that the “young guns” on the men’s tour have not closed the gap on the “Big Three.” Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the top 20. Aslan Karatsev’s historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed
OVERCOMING DOUBTS: Although Osaka said that she felt intimidated by Williams, the 23-year-old managed to leave her rival stranded at just 23 Grand Slam titles Naomi Osaka yesterday said she was mentally stronger than ever after emphatically ending Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam crown. The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open final in front of thousands of fans after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown. She faces Jennifer Brady tomorrow for a fourth Slam title after the American beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. “I think for me, match experience definitely helped me out,” said Osaka, who reeled off five games in a row in the opening set after going 2-0 down. “There was