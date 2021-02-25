Luka Doncic on Tuesday nailed two clutch three-pointers, including the game winner with one second left, to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a thrilling 110-107 victory over the Boston Celtics in Texas.
Doncic hit consecutive go-ahead three-pointers in the final 30 seconds, draining a step-back three-pointer with 15 seconds left to make it 107-105.
He repeated the feat by shooting a high-arching 9m shot over two Celtics defenders, with less than a second left to win it.
Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY
The 21-year-old Slovenian finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, as the Mavericks earned their sixth win in seven games.
“It felt great. We needed this win badly,” Doncic said. “It is about finding the best shot and that is what happened today.”
Doncic’s winner came immediately after the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown made a layup to level the score in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 3,300 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
“He’s just a very unique player, a very unique person,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic. “The wiring of people like Luka Doncic ... it’s difficult to explain how their minds and their brains work.”
Jalen Brunson scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, while Brown had 29 and Jayson Tatum tallied 28 for Boston, who lost their second consecutive game.
In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, as the Bucks spoiled the coaching debut of Chris Finch with a 139-112 rout of the last-placed Minnesota Timberwolves.
Antetokounmpo was one of seven Bucks who scored in the double figures, as they won their third consecutive game.
Finch, hired on Monday to replace the fired Ryan Saunders, was previously an assistant coach with the Raptors.
Milwaukee’s eight-game home stand gets more difficult, as they next face the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans.
In Denver, Colorado, Nikola Jokic scored 41 points, while Jamal Murray had 19 of his 24 points in the final quarter, to lead the Nuggets in outgunning the Portland Trail Blazers 111-106.
Damian Lillard had 25 points and 13 assists, while Enes Kanter finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, Carmelo Anthony had 24 points, and Gary Trent Jr and Derrick Jones each scored 18 for the Trail Blazers.
After a week of storms ashore, Ineos Team UK won one of two races sailed in a shifting breeze yesterday to raise the faint hint of a comeback in the America’s Cup Challenger Series final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. As racing resumed after a week’s delay, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races. Two races today are
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
‘INTIMIDATING’: Andy Murray said that players on the ATP Tour face a difficult challenge going from semi-finals to facing 17-time Grand Slam winners in a final Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list as Andy Murray said that the “young guns” on the men’s tour have not closed the gap on the “Big Three.” Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the top 20. Aslan Karatsev’s historic run from qualifying to the final four before losing to nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic allowed
OVERCOMING DOUBTS: Although Osaka said that she felt intimidated by Williams, the 23-year-old managed to leave her rival stranded at just 23 Grand Slam titles Naomi Osaka yesterday said she was mentally stronger than ever after emphatically ending Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam crown. The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open final in front of thousands of fans after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown. She faces Jennifer Brady tomorrow for a fourth Slam title after the American beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. “I think for me, match experience definitely helped me out,” said Osaka, who reeled off five games in a row in the opening set after going 2-0 down. “There was