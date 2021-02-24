Taiwan’s Jason Jung exits; Coco Gauff advances

Staff writer, with AP, ADELAIDE, Australia





Jason Jung of Taiwan has been eliminated in the men’s singles and doubles in Singapore, while in Australia yesterday, Coco Gauff beat Jasmine Paolini at the Adelaide International.

Jung exited the Singapore Tennis Open, an ATP 250 indoor hardcourt event, after his loss in the men’s doubles yesterday, going down alongside Taro Daniel of Japan 7-5, 6-3 against Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson of the US in the first round.

In the singles on Monday at the OCBC Arena, American Maxime Cressy defeated the 31-year-old Jung 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in 1 hour, 29 minutes, winning 69 of the 128 points played in the first-round match.

In Adelaide, American Gauff won 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 in the first round against her Italian opponent.

In other matches, Iga Swiatek of Poland beat American Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-4, sixth-seeded Petra Martic defeated Ludmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 and Jil Teichmann beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).

Australian Maddison Inglis beat compatriot Sam Stosur 5-7, 7-5, 6-4; and Misaki Doi of Japan downed Russian Anna Blinkova 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-2.