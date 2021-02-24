Jason Jung of Taiwan has been eliminated in the men’s singles and doubles in Singapore, while in Australia yesterday, Coco Gauff beat Jasmine Paolini at the Adelaide International.
Jung exited the Singapore Tennis Open, an ATP 250 indoor hardcourt event, after his loss in the men’s doubles yesterday, going down alongside Taro Daniel of Japan 7-5, 6-3 against Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson of the US in the first round.
In the singles on Monday at the OCBC Arena, American Maxime Cressy defeated the 31-year-old Jung 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in 1 hour, 29 minutes, winning 69 of the 128 points played in the first-round match.
In Adelaide, American Gauff won 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 in the first round against her Italian opponent.
In other matches, Iga Swiatek of Poland beat American Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-4, sixth-seeded Petra Martic defeated Ludmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 and Jil Teichmann beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).
Also, Petra Martic of Croatia defeated Russian Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-0, 7-5; Australian Maddison Inglis beat compatriot Sam Stosur 5-7, 7-5, 6-4; and Misaki Doi of Japan downed Russian Anna Blinkova 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-2.
After a week of storms ashore, Ineos Team UK won one of two races sailed in a shifting breeze yesterday to raise the faint hint of a comeback in the America’s Cup Challenger Series final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. As racing resumed after a week’s delay, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races. Two races today are
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
OVERCOMING DOUBTS: Although Osaka said that she felt intimidated by Williams, the 23-year-old managed to leave her rival stranded at just 23 Grand Slam titles Naomi Osaka yesterday said she was mentally stronger than ever after emphatically ending Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam crown. The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open final in front of thousands of fans after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown. She faces Jennifer Brady tomorrow for a fourth Slam title after the American beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. “I think for me, match experience definitely helped me out,” said Osaka, who reeled off five games in a row in the opening set after going 2-0 down. “There was
FOURTH SLAM TITLE: The Japanese started strongly, firing down two aces en route to a love hold in the opening game, while Jennifer Brady was shaky in the beginning Japan’s Naomi Osaka yesterday dismissed Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open in dominant style for her fourth Grand Slam title. Osaka edged a tight first set, but controlled the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at the Rod Laver Arena. Third seed Osaka preserves her 100 percent record in Grand Slam finals after winning the US Open in 2018 and last year, and the 2019 title in Melbourne. “We played in the semis of the US Open a couple of months ago and I told everyone that you’re going to be