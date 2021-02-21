SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





BUNDESLIGA

Wolfsburg defeat Arminia

In-form VfL Wolfsburg on Friday strengthened their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season with a 3-0 win against DSC Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. Renato Steffen scored twice and a rocket from Maximilian Arnold helped Wolfsburg move third ahead of the rest of the 22nd round. The top four qualify for the Champions League and fifth-placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen are already six points behind Wolfsburg.

LA LIGA

Iglesias sinks Getafe

Borja Iglesias on Friday earned and converted a late penalty to give Real Betis Balompie a 1-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga. The Betis striker came on in the 64th minute and made an impact by winning two penalties after being fouled twice by Getafe defender Sofian Chakla in the box. Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved the first penalty when he blocked Sergio Canales’ effort in the 76th minute. After earning a second trip to the spot, Iglesias took it on himself to fire the penalty past Soria for the 84th-minute winner in Seville.

LIGUE 1

Lyon move to the top

Olympique Lyonnais on Friday went top of Ligue 1, making the most of a series of blunders by hosts Stade Brestois 29 to win 3-2. Lyon were in cruise control with a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Lucas Paqueta in the ninth minute, Houssem Aouar after 28 minutes and a penalty from Memphis Depay just before halftime. However, the home side fought back with second-half goals from Brendan Chardonnet in the 52nd minute and Irvin Cardona 20 minutes later.

SERIE A

Fiorentina beat Spezia

In Milan, Italy, on Friday, ACF Fiorentina beat Spezia 3-0 with goals from Dusan Vlahovic, Gaetano Castrovilli and Valentin Eysseric in their Serie A encounter. In Sardinia, Torino beat Cagliari 1-0 at the Sardegna Arena thanks to a goal by Gleison Bremer.

BRAZIL

Fan boosts Internacional

A fan of Brazilian club Internacional on Friday gave his team a no-strings-attached sum of almost US$200,000, in what appeared to be a gift to ensure that one of their top players can play in a potentially historic league match against Clube de Regatas do Flamengo today at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where a win for Internacional would secure their first title since 1979. “Internacional this Friday received a 1 million reais donation from Elusmar Maggi Scheffer,” the club, known as the Colorado, or the Reds, said in a statement. “The Colorado fan ... signed an agreement that gives the club the money with no strings attached. Our sincerest thanks.” Although a spokesman for Internacional refused to say what the money would be used for, he acknowledged that the club had an agreement with Flamengo that stopped Rodinei from playing for Internacional against them unless the Porto Alegre side paid 1 million reais. Brazilian media said that the money would ensure Rodinei’s participation and identified Maggi Scheffer as a wealthy farmer. The 29-year old rightback joined Inter from Flamengo on loan last year and has been a regular starter in their successful campaign so far. Inter are currently top of Brazil’s Serie A table, one point ahead of Flamengo, with two games to go.