BUNDESLIGA
Wolfsburg defeat Arminia
In-form VfL Wolfsburg on Friday strengthened their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season with a 3-0 win against DSC Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. Renato Steffen scored twice and a rocket from Maximilian Arnold helped Wolfsburg move third ahead of the rest of the 22nd round. The top four qualify for the Champions League and fifth-placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen are already six points behind Wolfsburg.
LA LIGA
Iglesias sinks Getafe
Borja Iglesias on Friday earned and converted a late penalty to give Real Betis Balompie a 1-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga. The Betis striker came on in the 64th minute and made an impact by winning two penalties after being fouled twice by Getafe defender Sofian Chakla in the box. Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved the first penalty when he blocked Sergio Canales’ effort in the 76th minute. After earning a second trip to the spot, Iglesias took it on himself to fire the penalty past Soria for the 84th-minute winner in Seville.
LIGUE 1
Lyon move to the top
Olympique Lyonnais on Friday went top of Ligue 1, making the most of a series of blunders by hosts Stade Brestois 29 to win 3-2. Lyon were in cruise control with a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Lucas Paqueta in the ninth minute, Houssem Aouar after 28 minutes and a penalty from Memphis Depay just before halftime. However, the home side fought back with second-half goals from Brendan Chardonnet in the 52nd minute and Irvin Cardona 20 minutes later.
SERIE A
Fiorentina beat Spezia
In Milan, Italy, on Friday, ACF Fiorentina beat Spezia 3-0 with goals from Dusan Vlahovic, Gaetano Castrovilli and Valentin Eysseric in their Serie A encounter. In Sardinia, Torino beat Cagliari 1-0 at the Sardegna Arena thanks to a goal by Gleison Bremer.
BRAZIL
Fan boosts Internacional
A fan of Brazilian club Internacional on Friday gave his team a no-strings-attached sum of almost US$200,000, in what appeared to be a gift to ensure that one of their top players can play in a potentially historic league match against Clube de Regatas do Flamengo today at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where a win for Internacional would secure their first title since 1979. “Internacional this Friday received a 1 million reais donation from Elusmar Maggi Scheffer,” the club, known as the Colorado, or the Reds, said in a statement. “The Colorado fan ... signed an agreement that gives the club the money with no strings attached. Our sincerest thanks.” Although a spokesman for Internacional refused to say what the money would be used for, he acknowledged that the club had an agreement with Flamengo that stopped Rodinei from playing for Internacional against them unless the Porto Alegre side paid 1 million reais. Brazilian media said that the money would ensure Rodinei’s participation and identified Maggi Scheffer as a wealthy farmer. The 29-year old rightback joined Inter from Flamengo on loan last year and has been a regular starter in their successful campaign so far. Inter are currently top of Brazil’s Serie A table, one point ahead of Flamengo, with two games to go.
ENDORSEMENTS: The Taiwanese said that she does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door, despite having won plenty of new admirers at Melbourne Park Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei won plenty of new admirers at the Australian Open as she leveraged her unorthodox game to an unexpected quarter-final spot, but despite all the added attention the 35-year-old does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door. Hsieh, who became the oldest woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time, yesterday saw her Melbourne Park adventure brought to an end by a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing by Naomi Osaka of Japan. The world’s top-ranked doubles player, with three major titles, Hsieh has made just over US$8 million in career prize money and
RETURN TO FORM: Aubameyang scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick, as he rebounded from a season marred by poor form and his mother’s illness Manchester United’s faltering Premier League title challenge on Sunday suffered another blow in a 1-1 draw at struggling West Bromwich Albion, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Leeds United. Manchester United have dropped points in five of their last seven league games to allow Manchester City to pull seven points clear, with a game in hand. A point was enough to nudge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back above Leicester City into second on goal difference. That was of little consolation to Manchester United against a West Brom side that had conceded 24 goals in taking just one point
VIRTUAl REALITY: Naomi Osaka described Hsieh Su-wei as ‘one of those players that if it was a video game, I would want to select her character just to play as her’ Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams yesterday survived scares to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, while US Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major men’s casualty of the first Grand Slam on the season. Japan’s Osaka edged a women’s singles thriller with fellow Grand Slam-winner Garbine Muguruza, while Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to maintain her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title. In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans barred on the second day of a five-day COVID-19 lockdown, Osaka was on the verge of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in
In an era of regimented game plans, strict training regimes, nutritionists and pre-match routines, one player is refreshingly going her own way — Hsieh Su-wei. “She’s a free spirit,” long-time coach Paul McNamee said after Taiwan’s Hsieh became the oldest woman in the Open era to debut in the quarter-finals of a Slam. “That’s the same with her tennis. She kind of acts on a whim sometimes, doesn’t like to plan too far ahead,” he said. Australian Open wins over Tsvetana Pironkova, eighth seed Bianca Andreescu, Sara Errani and Marketa Vondrousova mean that the maverick would face Naomi Osaka, 12 years her junior,