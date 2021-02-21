Djokovic sponsor HEAD produces a promotional gaffe

AFP, MELBOURNE





Novak Djokovic might be unbeaten in Australian Open finals, but a sponsor seemed to think that he had already won this year’s tournament before he has even played it.

Ahead of the eight-time champion’s clash with Daniil Medvedev today, his racket sponsor, HEAD, offered its congratulations in a promotional e-mail.

“Congratulations Novak,” said the e-mail, posted on Twitter by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, which described Djokovic as a “record-breaking 9 time Australian Open champion.”

The gaffe was quickly rectified.

“Oops — we got ahead of ourselves!” a follow-up e-mail said. “What we meant to say is... Good luck Novak in the 2021 Australian Open Final.”

The mistake is perhaps understandable, with top-ranked Djokovic’s eight titles already a record at the Australian Open.

However, Russia’s Medvedev takes a 20-match winning streak into the Melbourne final, where he is seeking his first major title.