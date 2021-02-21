Novak Djokovic might be unbeaten in Australian Open finals, but a sponsor seemed to think that he had already won this year’s tournament before he has even played it.
Ahead of the eight-time champion’s clash with Daniil Medvedev today, his racket sponsor, HEAD, offered its congratulations in a promotional e-mail.
“Congratulations Novak,” said the e-mail, posted on Twitter by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, which described Djokovic as a “record-breaking 9 time Australian Open champion.”
The gaffe was quickly rectified.
“Oops — we got ahead of ourselves!” a follow-up e-mail said. “What we meant to say is... Good luck Novak in the 2021 Australian Open Final.”
The mistake is perhaps understandable, with top-ranked Djokovic’s eight titles already a record at the Australian Open.
However, Russia’s Medvedev takes a 20-match winning streak into the Melbourne final, where he is seeking his first major title.
ENDORSEMENTS: The Taiwanese said that she does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door, despite having won plenty of new admirers at Melbourne Park Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei won plenty of new admirers at the Australian Open as she leveraged her unorthodox game to an unexpected quarter-final spot, but despite all the added attention the 35-year-old does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door. Hsieh, who became the oldest woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time, yesterday saw her Melbourne Park adventure brought to an end by a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing by Naomi Osaka of Japan. The world’s top-ranked doubles player, with three major titles, Hsieh has made just over US$8 million in career prize money and
RETURN TO FORM: Aubameyang scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick, as he rebounded from a season marred by poor form and his mother’s illness Manchester United’s faltering Premier League title challenge on Sunday suffered another blow in a 1-1 draw at struggling West Bromwich Albion, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Leeds United. Manchester United have dropped points in five of their last seven league games to allow Manchester City to pull seven points clear, with a game in hand. A point was enough to nudge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back above Leicester City into second on goal difference. That was of little consolation to Manchester United against a West Brom side that had conceded 24 goals in taking just one point
VIRTUAl REALITY: Naomi Osaka described Hsieh Su-wei as ‘one of those players that if it was a video game, I would want to select her character just to play as her’ Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams yesterday survived scares to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, while US Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major men’s casualty of the first Grand Slam on the season. Japan’s Osaka edged a women’s singles thriller with fellow Grand Slam-winner Garbine Muguruza, while Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to maintain her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title. In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans barred on the second day of a five-day COVID-19 lockdown, Osaka was on the verge of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in
In an era of regimented game plans, strict training regimes, nutritionists and pre-match routines, one player is refreshingly going her own way — Hsieh Su-wei. “She’s a free spirit,” long-time coach Paul McNamee said after Taiwan’s Hsieh became the oldest woman in the Open era to debut in the quarter-finals of a Slam. “That’s the same with her tennis. She kind of acts on a whim sometimes, doesn’t like to plan too far ahead,” he said. Australian Open wins over Tsvetana Pironkova, eighth seed Bianca Andreescu, Sara Errani and Marketa Vondrousova mean that the maverick would face Naomi Osaka, 12 years her junior,