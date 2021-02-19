Steph Curry on Wednesday sealed a stunning late fightback to help the Golden State Warriors to a 120-112 overtime victory over the Miami Heat.
Curry scored eight of the final 11 points, including a superb late three-pointer, to finish with a 25-point haul and complete a remarkable comeback at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors had looked to be heading for a heavy defeat after Miami surged into a 61-46 halftime lead.
Photo: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY
Miami maintained that cushion for much of the second half, and led by a hefty 14-point margin at 99-85 with just over six minutes remaining.
After struggling to find their range throughout, the Warriors suddenly discovered their shooting touch and blitzed Miami 35-13 over the remainder of the game.
Curry, who made only eight of 25 attempts from the field, was backed with 26 points from Kent Bazemore off the bench, while Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre each had 23 points.
“Everyone was missing shots from all over the court, even wide open ones,” Curry said. “That’s just basketball for you. It humbles you, but if you put the work in, eventually they’ll fall. Thankfully they did.”
Bam Adebayo led Miami, with 24 points, while Jimmy Butler added a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
In Los Angeles, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert led the way as the Utah Jazz produced a devastating second-half scoring display to rout a depleted Los Angeles Clippers 114-96 at the Staples Center.
Mitchell and France international Gobert combined for 47 points to give Utah a ninth straight victory and extend the team’s lead to 24-5 at the top of the Western Conference.
The Clippers, missing the injured Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, had scraped their way into a 51-46 lead at halftime, with 14 points from Lou Williams helping set up a five-point cushion.
The Clippers’ hopes were snuffed out in a one-sided second half, as Utah cut loose, outscoring the home team 68-45 in the third and fourth quarters.
Mitchell finished with 24 points, while Gobert had 23. Jordan Clarkson delivered another useful cameo off the bench with 18 points, including four three-pointers.
In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid returned from injury as the 76ers ended their three-game losing streak with a 118-113 victory over the Houston Rockets.
Embiid, who had missed Monday’s defeat to Utah with a sore back, delivered 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists at the Wells Fargo Center.
The 26-year-old Cameroon international was backed by Seth Curry with 25 points and Tobias Harris, who finished with 24.
Australian star Ben Simmons, who had erupted for 42 points in Monday’s defeat against the Jazz, was sidelined with stomach flu.
The Sixers lead the Eastern Conference with 19 wins against 10 defeats, ahead of the second-placed Brooklyn Nets (18-12) and the Milwaukee Bucks, who are third with a 16-12 record.
In Detroit, Jerami Grant posted a career-high 43 points, but it was not enough to stop the Pistons falling to a 105-102 defeat against the Chicago Bulls in a hastily rearranged fixture added to the schedule after a flurry of COVID-19 postponements.
Grant made 15 of 25 from the field with four three-pointers, as well as perfect nine from nine from the free-throw line.
The Bulls chalked up the win courtesy of 37 points from Zach LaVine, while Wendell Carter Jr had 18 points and Patrick Williams 15 points.
In Washington, Davis Bertans scored 35 from the bench and Bradley Beal had 25 points, as the Wizards upset the Denver Nuggets 130-128.
Also on Wednesday, it was:
‧ Magic 107, Knicks 89
‧ Hawks 122, Celtics 114
‧ Pacers 134, Timberwolves 128
‧ Trail Blazers 126, Pelicans 124
‧ Grizzlies 122, Thunder 113
ENDORSEMENTS: The Taiwanese said that she does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door, despite having won plenty of new admirers at Melbourne Park Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei won plenty of new admirers at the Australian Open as she leveraged her unorthodox game to an unexpected quarter-final spot, but despite all the added attention the 35-year-old does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door. Hsieh, who became the oldest woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time, yesterday saw her Melbourne Park adventure brought to an end by a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing by Naomi Osaka of Japan. The world’s top-ranked doubles player, with three major titles, Hsieh has made just over US$8 million in career prize money and
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
MAKING HISTORY? Hsieh can concentrate on today’s singles match, where a win would make her the oldest debut Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the Open era Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday fell to a shock defeat in the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, while in the men’s singles, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter in Melbourne. Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh and Barbora Strycova, the top seeds and last year’s runners-up, fell to a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Darija Jurak of Croatia and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in 2 hours, 22 minutes. Jurak and Stojanovic converted seven of eight break points and hit 36 winners to stun the Taiwanese-Czech pairing and advance to the third round. The
VIRTUAl REALITY: Naomi Osaka described Hsieh Su-wei as ‘one of those players that if it was a video game, I would want to select her character just to play as her’ Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams yesterday survived scares to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, while US Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major men’s casualty of the first Grand Slam on the season. Japan’s Osaka edged a women’s singles thriller with fellow Grand Slam-winner Garbine Muguruza, while Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to maintain her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title. In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans barred on the second day of a five-day COVID-19 lockdown, Osaka was on the verge of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in