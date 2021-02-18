Nazem Kadri on Tuesday scored with 41 seconds remaining in the third period, lifting the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Moments after Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Mikko Rantanen’s backhand with 45.3 seconds left, the Avalanche got the better end of a faceoff from the right circle, eventually setting up Kadri, who was able to lift a loose puck into the net for his second game-winner of the season.
“We just tried to keep it simple,” Kadri said. “Told the D-men to get the puck and we hopped on the rebound.”
Nathan MacKinnon and Brandon Saad also scored for the Avalanche.
Goaltender Philip Grubauer stopped 27 shots.
“He’s the backbone,” Kadri said of Grubauer. “He’s essentially driving the bus for us. We have all the confidence in the world in him. We’re doing the best we can to play in front of him. That’s what we need in order to contend.”
Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights.
Fleury made 22 saves in his fifth straight start, while Robin Lehner remains out with an undisclosed upper-body injury.
The teams split the first two of four games during a nine-day stretch, with the third scheduled for Lake Tahoe on Saturday in an outdoor setting.
MacKinnon scored just his second career goal in 10 games against Golden Knights, his first inside Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, when he one-timed Mikko Rantanen’s pass to the slot past Fleury.
The Avalanche seemed to be more efficient at both ends, controlling the tempo and outshooting the Knights 9-7 in the first period.
“I think we knew it was coming,” Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez said of Colorado’s speed. “They did the same thing the other night. We probably handled it a little better the other night than we did tonight. We have to do a better job of taking away their time and space.”
Also on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Capitals 3, Penguins 1
‧ Kings 4, Wild 0
‧ Islanders 3, Sabres 0
‧ Devils 5, Rangers 2
