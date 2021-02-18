Nets defy deficit to shock Suns

HALFTIME RALLY: James Harden caught fire late as the Brooklyn Nets stormed back from a 21-point halftime deficit to snap the Suns’ season-best win streak at six games

AFP, LOS ANGELES





James Harden on Tuesday spearheaded the biggest halftime comeback in franchise history, scoring 38 points, as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied to stun the Phoenix Suns 128-124.

Harden caught fire late as the Nets stormed back from a 21-point halftime deficit to snap the Suns’ season-best win streak at six NBA games. The Nets trailed by as much as 24 points.

“We had nothing to lose, but to fight back,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “We took advantage of outstanding defense in our own end and James made some big shots.”

The Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden, right, attempts a three-point shot over Abdel Nader of the Phoenix Suns in their NBA game at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Harden added 11 assists, while Joe Harris scored 22 points and Jeff Green scored 18 points for the Nets, who won their fourth consecutive game, despite playing without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury and Irving is bothered by a sore back.

The Suns’ Chris Paul scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, while Devin Booker added 22 points and seven assists in the loss in front of a COVID-19-limited crowd of 3,000 fans at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.

It looked like the red-hot Suns might post a wire-to-wire win until the Nets took their first lead on a Harden three-pointer with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

“The first five to six minutes of the third quarter our offense was in the mud,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We gave one of the best offensive teams in the league life.”

The game marked the return of first-year coach Nash to Phoenix, where he had earned Most Valuable Player honors in 2005 and 2006.

Trail Blazers 115, Thunder 104

At the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma, Damian Lillard drained three clutch three-pointers late in the final quarter as the Portland Trail Blazers squandered a 24-point lead, but held on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lillard finished with 31 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers, who posted their fifth consecutive victory.

Lillard drained the first of his three three-pointers with four minutes left in the final quarter, as he and Gary Trent combined to score 12 unanswered points.

Even Lillard’s teammates were in awe.

“I went up to him and told him: ‘You crazy, man,’” Enes Kanter said. “He’s like a cheat code. I’ve never seen anything like this before and I’ve played with some great, great players.”

Portland made 20 baskets from beyond the arc.

Trent added 19 points, while Kanter had a game-high 21 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort delivered 23 points, while Hamidou Diallo came off the bench to score 17 for the Thunder, who took the lead halfway through the fourth quarter after holding Portland to two-of-13 shooting to begin the final quarter.

“I feel like it just takes will and fight,” Diallo said. “And I feel like with this group of guys that we have here, we’re never going to give up, no matter what we’re down.”

Also on Tuesday, it was:

Celtics 112, Nuggets 99

Lakers 112, Timberwolves 104

Pelicans 144, Grizzlies 113

Raptors 124, Bucks 113