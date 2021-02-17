Australian rugby union’s highest-profile signing this year, rugby league convert Suliasi Vunivalu, is to miss the opening round of Super Rugby AU matches on Friday after being charged by police over an incident at a Brisbane bar.
The Fiji-born winger moved to the Queensland Reds after scoring 86 tries in 111 matches over four seasons for National Rugby League champions the Melbourne Storm and was due to make his debut against the New South Wales Waratahs.
“Vunivalu has been charged with allegedly pushing a security guard at a licensed venue in Brisbane,” Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) said in a statement yesterday. “The QRU have taken the immediate step to stand down Vunivalu for Friday’s match ... for bringing the club and the game into disrepute. The QRU has also issued Vunivalu a formal written warning, a fine of A$10,000 [US$7,782] and the club will provide Suliasi with counselling and support.”
Vunivalu, who trained with Australia during the Tri-Nations last year, yesterday asked to face the media as he did not want to “hide away.”
“I’m embarrassed to be in this position, and I apologize to the QRU and my teammates for that,” Vunivalu told reporters in Brisbane. “I understand the position the QRU have taken, they expect a high standard of players and I do as well. I look forward to the matter being resolved.”
Vunivalu is to have a court hearing on April 19, the QRU said.
The second season of Super Rugby AU, introduced last year after the pan-continental version was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic, starts on Friday with a double-header.
Western Force host reigning champions the ACT Brumbies in Perth in the second match.
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11
MAKING HISTORY? Hsieh can concentrate on today’s singles match, where a win would make her the oldest debut Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the Open era Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday fell to a shock defeat in the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, while in the men’s singles, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter in Melbourne. Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh and Barbora Strycova, the top seeds and last year’s runners-up, fell to a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Darija Jurak of Croatia and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in 2 hours, 22 minutes. Jurak and Stojanovic converted seven of eight break points and hit 36 winners to stun the Taiwanese-Czech pairing and advance to the third round. The
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going