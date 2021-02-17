Bayern held by Bielefeld

AFP, BERLIN





Robert Lewandowski on Monday claimed his 25th Bundesliga goal of the season with a brilliant volley as Bayern Munich needed three second-half goals to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to strugglers DSC Arminia Bielefeld in heavy snow.

“It was a tough game, regardless of the weather, but we showed a fighting spirit, so a 3-3 draw is OK,” Bayern forward Eric Choupo-Moting said.

Despite the draw, Bayern are still five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scores against DSC Arminia Bielefeld in their Bundesliga match in Munich, Germany, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, four days after winning the FIFA Club World Cup final in Qatar, Bayern struggled on their Bundesliga return in Munich as Bielefeld raced into a 2-0 lead.

Bayern needed second-half goals by Lewandowski, Corentin Tolisso and a thunderbolt of a volley from Alphonso Davies to rescue a point.

“A lot of things came together in the first half,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. “We didn’t defend well, Bielefeld scored two goals from two chances, and conditions weren’t the best, but the team still showed their mentality again and we have to be satisfied with the point.”

A wintry shower just before kickoff covered the Allianz Arena turf with thick snow and Bielefeld coped far better with the conditions.

Bayern looked tired, especially with Thomas Mueller in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week in Qatar.

The hosts fell behind when Dutch striker Michel Vlap scored just nine minutes into his Bundesliga debut as his brilliant turn wrong-footed the defense before he calmly slotted past Manuel Neuer.

The 23-year-old scored with his first shot in the Bundesliga.

Vlap struck again when he floated in a corner which Amos Pieper headed past Neuer on 37 minutes.

Bayern pulled a goal back three minutes after halftime when Lewandowski chested the ball down and volleyed home with a brilliant finish — it was his 25th goal in his 20th league game.

Bielefeld went 3-1 up when Andreas Voglsammer beat Bayern rightback Bouna Sarr for pace and Christian Gebauer tapped home.

Tolisso struck with a header to pull it back to 3-2 with 57 minutes played, before Davies equalized with a thunderbolt with 20 minutes left.

Bielefeld’s Sergio Cordova had the ball in Bayern’s net for a fourth time 16 minutes from the end, but the goal was ruled offside.