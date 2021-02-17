Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was on Monday found dead in a Florida hotel room, authorities said.
Police said that 38-year-old Jackson had been staying at the Homewood Suites in the Tampa suburb of Brandon since Jan. 11.
Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located him at the hotel and spoke with him.
After assessing his well-being, the missing persons report was canceled.
A housekeeper found Jackson deceased on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office said there were no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office is to determine the cause of death.
Jackson played 12 seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2005 to 2011) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012 to 2016). The three-time Pro Bowl selection caught 540 passes for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns in 155 games.
“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Mr Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”
Jackson posted six 1,000-yard seasons. He led the NFL with 19.2 yards per reception in his first season with Tampa Bay in 2012.
“We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson,” Buccaneers owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. “During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field.”
Glazer praised Jackson’s work with his Jackson in Action 83 Foundation and said that he was the team’s nomination in four straight seasons (2013 to 2016) for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
